CHARLESTON — A judge on Tuesday ruled against a George Washington High School quarterback’s motion seeking to have West Virginia’s color-coded school reopening map thrown out.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit said the right to extracurricular activities in schools is not protected under the state constitution, striking down one of the key arguments made by Charleston attorney David Fenwick for Robert Tyler Alexander, George Washington’s senior starting quarterback.
The hearing was held Tuesday in the ceremonial courtroom at the old Kanawha County Courthouse.
The color-coded map restricted Kanawha County from holding in-person schooling until Saturday, when the county fell to the gold color category.
Fenwick argued Tuesday that, in Kanawha County, only schoolchildren and student-athletes have faced consequences because of increasing COVID-19 cases. He said the county’s adult population is not complying with Gov. Jim Justice’s mandatory mask order, leading to surges in cases, and the burden is being shifted to public schoolchildren alone.
“Everyone in this courtroom has gone into grocery stores, convenience stores and other establishments and seen that people in Kanawha County are not complying (with the mask order). Some are. Many aren’t,” Fenwick said. “So we’re not effectively fighting the virus. We’re asking one group of citizens, the students, to sacrifice and not go to school, not participate in extracurricular activities, and we’re telling everybody else, ‘We want you to do the right thing,’ but they’re not.”
Tabit questioned whether placing children in schools during periods of high COVID-19 community spread violated the state constitution, which was the core argument made by Charleston attorney Alex McLaughlin nearly two weeks ago. McLaughlin argued to Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman that his two school-aged children were being deprived of their right to in-person schooling as granted by the constitution.
“Is it not the state’s responsibility, in conjunction with the constitutional mandate, to provide a thorough and efficient education, fundamentally, to also provide a safe and secure environment for those students, for those teachers and all those individuals in that school — not differentiate them from the general public?” Tabit said.
Fenwick replied that his claim differed from the case made by McLaughlin and that he limited his claim to just extracurricular activities. He said children don’t have to be taking in-person classes for extracurricular activities to continue.
Alexander wrote in the initial complaint that he is missing “a short and irreplaceable window” during the season to be recruited to play college football.
Ben Bailey, of the Bailey & Glasser law firm, the outside counsel for the governor Tuesday and during the McLaughlin case, argued that there are numerous complaints sitting in West Virginia courts seeking to throw out the color-coded map. He said any one judge’s ruling tossing the map would disrupt the state’s entire process for curbing COVID-19’s spread in the state.
Tabit said in her ruling that there isn’t enough evidence to show that Alexander would be harmed long term, and agreed that throwing out the map Tuesday would delay the state’s COVID-19 response.
The West Virginia Education Association, one of the state’s major teachers unions, filed an injunction in Kanawha Circuit Court on Monday seeking to have the map thrown out.