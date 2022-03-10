HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County judge said Wednesday that he will rule in favor of a sober living house that brought the City of Huntington to court after the city denied the house a business license.
Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson said he would rule in favor of Freedom House Recovery Inc., which is located in the 2400 block of 9th Avenue. The sober living house filed suit against the city in November.
The city plans to appeal the decision.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said he inspected the facility with the sober living house’s owners since the February hearing, during which the investigation was requested. He said after measuring each room he found that 10 residents could legally live in the house with its current number of rooms, according to West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences regulations.
Jason Goad, an attorney for Freedom House, said the owners of the sober living home would be willing to drop their intended occupancy from 12 to 10 residents. Goad asked Winters if the occupancy of two other sober living facilities that neighbor the property meet West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences guidelines. Winters said that one would fall under Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification guidelines because it is a dormitory, and he would have to check a report about the second as he had not been inside it recently.
Assistant City Attorney Ericka Hernandez said the city has designated that five unrelated people may live in the same single-family residence. The sober living house’s request for more residents would double that limit and impact the neighborhood, she argued.
Goad argued that the zoning would not apply to housing for disabled people, adding that other sober living facilities are near Freedom House.
“I know the city doesn’t want any more in here, but … these people are good, qualified people to do it, and they’re doing it for the right reasons,” Ferguson said, adding that the owners’ requests were reasonable.
Ferguson said he would rule that the sober living house could have 10 people in the house and order that the city give it a business license. Other properties in the neighborhood are established for rehabilitation, he added.
The city objected Wednesday.
“I think the judge’s comment says it all,” Goad said after the meeting. “They are good people trying to do the right thing.”
“We believe the judge’s decision wasn’t based on applicable law and, therefore, the city plans to appeal,” City Attorney Scott Damron said in a statement.