HUNTINGTON — A man currently out of jail on bond after being accused of raping two women will be allowed to attend online college next semester, but will still remain restricted in his ability to leave his home, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, of Huntington, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault related to two fall 2018 incidents involving two 18-year-old women. His trial is set for Feb. 25, 2020.
Hardin was released on bond, which requires he remain on home confinement until the trial. He had been released Dec. 10 after completing a jail sentence for a previous 2017 battery conviction, which was sexually motivated, according to his accuser. He had been serving a three-year probation sentence on that charge, but the alternative sentence was revoked this summer due to the new allegations being made.
Hardin appeared in Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson’s courtroom Tuesday for the first time since being released to discuss updates in the case and clarify the conditions of bond.
While Hardin has been banned from accessing the internet and social media since his release, Ferguson partially lifted the ban Tuesday to allow Hardin to take online classes at Ohio University. He is still banned from using it for other reasons.
While on home confinement, Hardin is also restricted from being anywhere other than church or making appointments with his attorneys or doctors. His attorneys, Kerry Nessel and Abe Saad, requested more leniency in those restrictions, but Ferguson denied the request.
At the request of Nessel, Ferguson also issued a gag order against the alleged victims, who have been vocal about their side of the events since his arrest. The women have received support on social media after discussing the case.
Nessel said he was worried this would taint the jury pool when it comes time for trial.
Ferguson asked the women to refrain from posting about the case on social media or discussing it.