HUNTINGTON — A federal judge has temporarily halted the implementation of a law that severely restricts syringe exchange programs in West Virginia.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chambers issued the temporary restraining order Monday, prohibiting the state from enforcing Senate Bill 334. A preliminary injunction hearing has been set for July 8, a day before the new law goes into effect. The hearing will determine if the stay will continue throughout the lawsuit.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit Friday in the Southern District Court of West Virginia on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right, a clinic running harm reduction services, including a syringe program, in Morgantown; Lawson Koeppel, president of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office; Alina Lemire and Carrie Ware.
SB 334 established a licensure program for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchanges. Programs must offer a full array of harm reduction services, and include restrictions that go against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards such as a 1:1 model and requiring syringes be unique to the program.
The legislation poses a $10,000 fine and potential legal injunction for any entity or person that fails to meet the numerous standards set in the bill.
Per the complaint filed Friday, there is no mechanism in the legislation to give warning to agencies that may be in violation of the bill.
“It will not be until the moment that a state agency may enforce significant penalties against these providers that these providers will know what conduct might invoke the penalties,” the lawsuit reads. “The absence of adequate notice to providers of what conduct is or isn’t sufficient to comply with the law is just one of many constitutional defects with Senate Bill 334.”
Other “defects” listed in the suit include how the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification lacks the “lawful authority” to promulgate rules before the legislation is in effect, meaning it can’t provide “constitutionally required notice” to providers clarifying what is sufficient conduct.
With a $10,000 fine levied for those who violate the rules — a hefty sum for health entities that often run on shoestring budgets — the lawsuit declares constitutionally obligated notice is the least the agency can do.
Other issues include parts of code in the bill that are “identical” to another article and code section from a separate bill, which is already in effect in the state. SB 334 would also require service providers to immediately cease operations on July 9 if they don’t meet the state’s stringent yet unclear guidelines.
Monday’s order found the ACLU demonstrated they are likely to succeed on merits; are likely to suffer irreparable harm without a preliminary injunction; the balance of hardships weighs in their favor; and preliminary relief is in the public’s interest.
The state has until Friday to respond to the preliminary injunction.