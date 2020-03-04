HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County judge has ruled he will allow part of a video showing the brutal attack on a Huntington restaurant owner to be submitted as evidence at an attempted murder trial later this month.
Aaron Rafeal Ingram, 51, is set to go to trial March 31 on charges of entry of a building other than a dwelling, first-degree robbery, strangulation and attempt to commit a felony — first-degree murder — in the May 1, 2018, attack of David Sidney “Sid” Torlone. Torlone was then the owner of the restaurant G.D. Ritzy’s, located in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.
The criminal complaint filed against Ingram on May 1 stated he brandished the knife in a threatening manner to force Torlone to open a floor safe and hand over its contents. Ingram then allegedly used a piece of wire or cord to strangle Torlone before he allegedly took a large metal object and struck Torlone in the head four times. The entire attack was captured on the restaurant’s video surveillance system, according to the complaint.
Ingram then placed an undisclosed amount of money and the metal object in a plastic bag before fleeing from the restaurant. Torlone was left on the floor, bleeding profusely for nearly 40 minutes before a delivery driver located him and called 911. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries, according to the complaint.
After a short stay in the hospital, he was transported to an Atlanta rehabilitation facility, where he started his rehabilitation process. Since then, Torlone has returned to Huntington to continue his recovery. He sold his business in August after 36 years of ownership.
A video of the attack — and the aftermath — was taken into evidence during the police investigation. Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles reviewed the 45-minute tape out of public court and determined to allow the portion of the video showing the attack to be shown to a jury at trial.
The portion of the video not allowed allegedly shows a battered and bloodied Torlone as his condition worsened for 45 minutes before he was found. Instead, Chiles will allow crime scene photos and witness testimony to address what Torlone’s condition was at the time he was found.
Defense attorney Brian Blickenstaff had previously requested the entire video be banned from the trial because it could cause a rise in emotions for the jurors, creating a bias against his client.
Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale had said she would not object to the video being trimmed down, but felt showing the video in whole was important to her case.
Chiles also determined prior to jury selection starting March 31 that he would hear arguments on whether evidence of Ingram allegedly fleeing from the scene will be allowed to be submitted at trial.