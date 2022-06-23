HUNTINGTON — While an attorney requests more evidence, a Cabell County judge made it clear last week that he wants a 2019 attempted murder case to go to trial by the end of the year — even with a recent change of attorneys at the defendant’s request.
The most recent hearing of the case against Michael Lane Pinkerman, of Ona, brought questions about future delays, but Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard was insistent on setting a trial date.
Pinkerman, who is out of jail on bond, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
The elder Pinkerman, who is in his late 50s, was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of locking and blocking a door at the family’s Blue Sulphur Road home, where Cabell County deputies attempted to execute a search warrant. During the altercation, police said two officers were shot by the younger Pinkerman.
The sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible connection to the shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department — where he was a former member — and theft of a firearm case.
The younger Pinkerman was a suspect through camera footage and firefighter statements.
In a court hearing April 27 before Howard, defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky said the defendant did not want to follow his advice and asked for a new attorney.
While Howard was hesitant to change attorneys for continued delays, he approved the request in April.
“This is not going to be the court’s fault for continued delay in your case,” he said. “This is your request for basically what you’re asking for is a delay in your case.”
Howard, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Bragg and defense attorney Shawn Bayliss met June 14 to discuss the status of the case as the new attorneys at the Cabell County Courthouse.
“Mr. Rosinsky has provided his entire file of discovery that has been disclosed to him (and) is now in the possession of Mr. Bayliss,” Bragg said about the case’s recent updates.
He said there has not been a plea filed by the state or the defense at this point.
Bayliss said he and his clients have some worries regarding the trial.
“I have a wealth of material that I am trying to work my way through in a timely fashion, but there is an extensive amount that I don’t know. That’s the most difficult thing in these type of cases is that I don’t know what I don’t know yet. I see that it’s going to be some time before I feel like I’m up to speed in that regard,” Bayliss said.
Bayliss said Pinkerman has also requested three pieces of evidence — bullets and casings, blood swabs and DNA — from the scene. Bayliss also said he will need a forensic crime scene investigator and private investigator.
He told Howard that he tried to contact private investigators he has used in previous cases, and they are all either busy or do not want to be “involved in a very complicated matter such as this case.”
Howard approved the funding for investigators and evidence as long as it is approved by the state.
Bayliss also said Pinkerman was worried about his attorney’s health, to which Bayliss put on the record that he had cancer last year but is going through treatment.
“I know (clients) are concerned about my ability in that regard, but we’re maintaining a full case load and doing everything that we need to do,” Bayliss said. “There’s so much here. I don’t know how quickly we can be trial ready.”
Howard said he wants the trial to be completed within the next six months, even with additional requests.
“I am obviously willing to give you time to get up to speed in an important case, but I do — just as an overall statement — want to say that I do want to get this case tried before the end of the year,” he said.
To give time for the defense to hire investigators and to receive tests, Howard ordered a 45-day comeback hearing to meet at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 to set a trial date.