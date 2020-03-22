I recently created an “achievement badge” to celebrate my fifth anniversary as a professor at Mountwest Community & Technical College. I used the Adobe Illustrator software program to draw the figure of a female teacher standing at a podium in front of a blackboard, surrounded by laurel leaves and a ribbon at the bottom. I added five stars to represent each year that I’ve been at Mountwest, and wrote “College Professor, Graphic Design — Communicating Visually.” I crafted each part of the graphic from scratch — no clip art for me!
When I posted my achievement badge on social media, it garnered a lot of attention as well as a job offer for a project! That pleased me because that’s what the Mountwest Graphic Design program is about — teaching students how to create unique, well-made projects that attract interest, responses and job offers.
I made my badge on a sleek, brand-new iMac using Adobe Creative Cloud 2020 software. In the time I’ve been there, the college has been absolutely stellar in making sure my program has state-of-the-art equipment and software. It has also enabled me to attend three national design conferences. As a result of this ongoing support, I’m confident my program covers important, current and marketable skills and uses industry-standard equipment.
I see the same thing in other programs at Mountwest as well. Not only does the college fully support the programs it has, but it also continually seeks to add new ones that fill identified gaps.
New programs are enacted in response to input from local business leaders who serve on advisory boards for the college. Faculty continually upgrade our skills and knowledge in order to develop and offer classes and programs that prepare students for 21st-century jobs.
In the time I’ve been at Mountwest, the following new programs have been vetted and added to its offerings:
n Graphic Design
n Health Care Informatics
n Veterinary Technology
n Drone Technology
n Hospitality Management
n Mobile App Development
n Cybersecurity
n NewForce Academy
n Multimedia Design
n Advanced Automation
Some of my students and I recently attended the Brad D. Smith CEO Panel at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, along with 1,800 other community members. It was an amazing event organized by the Marshall University Lewis College of Business, and it reinforced the importance of teaching younger generations the bedrock skills they will need for jobs that don’t even exist yet — skills like critical thinking, digital literacy, innovation and problem-solving, communication and storytelling, selling ideas, and adapting to constant change and ambiguity. I was also heartened to hear the CEOs talk about the need for all kinds of educational tracks, not just coding and engineering. The future requires workers who can do things, make things and imagine things across many job categories.
Community colleges are a fantastic place for students to start their higher education journey. They immediately get hands-on experiences in their majors, learning to do things and make things. Many of the programs, mine included, require internship hours, so students gain experience working on actual projects and interacting with clients.
With the West Virginia Invests Grant Program, which was enacted last summer, the cost of attaining a two-year degree is next to nothing.
Most people want to achieve something in their lives. Mountwest is a great partner to help you do just that.
Information about Mountwest’s programs and courses can be found at www.mctc.edu or by calling 304-710-3360 or 866-676-5533. For more information about the Graphic Design program or to request consideration for student help with a design project, call 304-710-3439 or contact me at terryj@mctc.edu. Mountwest Community & Technical College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.