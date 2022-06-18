HUNTINGTON — Events marking Juneteenth in Huntington saw an increase in visibility and turnout this year.
The 2nd Juneteenth 5K race on Saturday morning saw about 100 participants, double the number from last year’s race. Twelve of those running said it was their first race ever.
“It’s great more people are becoming aware of Juneteenth,” said Rashad Sanders, executive director for the Fairfield Community Development Corporation.
The race started and ended at Ritter Park and took racers through a part of the Fairfield neighborhood.
Sanders said that attendance had been strong throughout all the events that took place during “Juneteenth Week.” Other events hosted this week by Fairfield Community Development Corporation were a community clean-up and a Juneteenth Zumba party.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, who ran in the race, said he believes the challenges of the 5K represent the challenges facing people of color and residents of Huntington.
“We’re all in this race together,” Hornbuckle said.
Both Sanders and Hornbuckle said the additional support and recognition from the community regarding Juneteenth was important, and signals progress being made.
Later Saturday, a Juneteenth celebration was held at Ritter Park, complete with food, vendors and live music. Mayor Steve Williams began the event with a proclamation and the festivities got underway shortly after.
As Juneteenth becomes more widely recognized in recent years, celebrations and recognition of the holiday have grown across the country.
Last year, President Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday, though it has been celebrated annually in various capacities since 1865.
The holiday commemorates the day Union soldiers arrived to announce emancipation in Galveston, Texas, nearly two years after President Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation.
Some community members like Miss G, who has been selling beauty products designed for people of color for over 10 years, said the bigger celebrations were a beauty to watch.
“It’s so amazing; I’m so in love right now,” she said as she looked across the celebration.
Miss G said she saw some who didn’t know about the celebration join in. She mentioned how hosting the event for the first time at Ritter Park was more inclusive to a broader audience. Her table, along with most others, was filled with products that celebrated Black culture and Juneteenth.
Others, like representatives of Marshall University’s Minority Health Institute, were there to encourage and offer resources to those who might need them.
The institute works to eliminate health disparities for minorities by encouraging vaccines, healthy diets and other habits like measuring one’s blood pressure.
Sayed Kazi, the community outreach worker for the institute, said the organization desires to repair the disconnect between public health and minority communities.
Others were there to sell food and treats. The Full Gospel Assembly sold walking tacos and cakes to fundraise for its women’s ministry, and kids and adults alike made custom slushies.
Rebecca Glass, the administrative director for Ebenezer Health, said she has been celebrating Juneteenth for over 30 years and was happy to see the holiday begin to be widely celebrated.