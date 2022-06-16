HUNTINGTON — Marshall University celebrated Juneteenth on campus Thursday with live music and food next to Harless Dining Hall.
University President Brad D. Smith encouraged students and the community to attend in an email last week, saying he planned to “use the occasion to recommit myself to the important work we have ahead of us to address the inequity and racism in the world.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice declared Friday, June 17, a holiday for all public employees in observance of Juneteenth. Marshall will be closed in observance, as well.
Juneteenth was created as a federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law; however, the holiday has been celebrated annually in various capacities since 1865. It commemorates the day Union soldiers arrived to announce emancipation in Galveston, Texas, nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.