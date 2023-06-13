The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It is celebrated on June 19.

In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget at the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration in Charleston.

Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned across the region this week and upcoming weekend, including a statewide celebration in West Virginia that will feature Grammy-nominated R&B group Dru Hill, as well as state artists DJ Big L, Logical, Mark & Kingston Price, Appalachian Soul Man — Aristotle Jones, The Heavy Hitters, Jon Jon Hairston & Kingston Price Band, Da Front Porch, Jamela “North Starr” Brown, Delkat Duvernay and Kevin Jackson.

