In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget at the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration in Charleston.
FILE - People hold a sign in their car during a car parade to mark Juneteenth on June 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Communities all over the country will be marking Juneteenth, the day that enslaved Black Americans learned they were free. For generations, the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history has been recognized with joy in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. Yet, the U.S. government was slow to embrace the occasion.
A Juneteenth Celebration is held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Juneteenth, a federal holiday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It is celebrated on June 19.
Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned across the region this week and upcoming weekend, including a statewide celebration in West Virginia that will feature Grammy-nominated R&B group Dru Hill, as well as state artists DJ Big L, Logical, Mark & Kingston Price, Appalachian Soul Man — Aristotle Jones, The Heavy Hitters, Jon Jon Hairston & Kingston Price Band, Da Front Porch, Jamela “North Starr” Brown, Delkat Duvernay and Kevin Jackson.
