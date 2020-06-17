HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington will officially recognize June 19, or “Juneteenth,” as a legal city holiday this week and hereafter.
City Council members in attendance at Wednesday night’s special call meeting unanimously passed the resolution that commemorates June 19, 1865, a date signifying the end of slavery in the United States.
Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was enacted Jan. 1, 1863, it took another 2 1/2 years for Union troops to arrive to distant areas of the country, including those in Texas, who were informed of the end of the Civil War on what is now known as Juneteenth.
The move to officially declare the annual city holiday was made in the wake of ongoing protests against racial injustice that have erupted across the nation, Mayor Steve Williams said.
“It sends a message that we’re standing shoulder to shoulder, arm in arm, heart to heart, that we have every expectation, not intention, that we’re going to stand by them and make sure that the injustices that are present in our society are overcome,” Williams said. “This is necessary. It’s important — the fact is, it must be done, because our black citizens deserve it.”
Councilwoman Tonia Kay Page thanked the administration for the passage of the resolution, which was brought forward by Williams and Chairman Mark Bates, and reflected on how far the city has come since her childhood.
“When I grew up in Huntington, we could only go to Camden Park on ‘colored day,’ and that was one Monday a year,” Page said. “But those things were still going on as I was a teenager here in Huntington, West Virginia, so to come around with something to celebrate what we went through and what we are still going through — it is great that this is done.”
Councilman Charles Shaw also said the move was a step in the right direction.
“It makes me prouder than I’ve ever been to be a part of the Huntington City Council,” Shaw said.
Williams said after conversations with the board of the National League of Cities, he determined that Huntington is one of the few cities officially naming June 19 as a legal city holiday.
“It’s the right thing to do, and it would be absolutely wonderful if this could catch fire in other cities throughout West Virginia and throughout the nation,” he said Tuesday.
Juneteenth has been designated an official holiday for cities like Philadelphia and Portland, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday declaring Juneteenth a holiday for state employees. It will also be a paid holiday for state employees in Virginia.
Council Vice Chairman Mike Shockley said he hopes those who hear about the recognition within the community, as well as outside its borders, will take the time to become more educated on racism that is still present across the county.
“This is a great moment for Huntington as a whole, and I want to encourage everyone — sometimes talking about racism and things are not the most easy subjects to discuss, but to discuss it, and to learn from it,” Shockley said.
The addition of Juneteenth will cost the city about the same as any other paid holiday, just shy of $30,000, to account for overtime wages. City Hall will be closed this Friday, June 19, but household garbage will be collected as usual.