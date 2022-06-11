HUNTINGTON — Juneteenth, to be observed this year on June 20, commemorates the day the last slaves were freed by Union General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, more than two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.
“Juneteenth has been a staple in the Fairfield Community for over three decades,” said RaShad Sanders, executive director at the Fairfield Community Development Corp. “My generation has decided to carry the torch and continue the legacy of providing Juneteenth events and educational opportunities for the community. We want to host events that are fun and family-friendly, while also honoring the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.”
Juneteenth events in the region will take place throughout the month of June.
First, the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington will host a communitywide cleanup event. Volunteers will meet at the center at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, and finish at noon.
The Fairfield Community Development Corp. and the Marie Redd Senior Center are sponsoring “Jumping June” for seniors at 1 p.m. June 13.
The groundbreaking for the new Mayor Joseph A. Williams Jr. fire station in Fairfield on 9th Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington will be at 9:30 a.m. June 15. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to 9:30 a.m. June 29.
Marshall University will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 16, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The program is free and open to the public and will feature food and live music from FourChill. The event will be held under a tent on Harless Field on 5th Avenue between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank.
“We are encouraging all members of the community to join us for this free inaugural event, not just students. There will be an incredible concert by a group called FourChill out of Charleston, great food, friends and fun,” said Leah Payne, director of communications at Marshall University.
A Juneteenth Zumba party, sponsored by the Fairfield Community Development Corp., will feature Tim Wilburn, MaRia Hill and other local instructors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center. Admission is $5.
The Race for Equality, in its second year, is set for 8 a.m. June 18, starting at Ritter Park. To register to run/walk, visit TriStateRacer.com/junteenthraceforequality. To sign up as a volunteer, register at https://tristateracer.com/volunteer/11701.
A Queen’s Dream event planning is also planning a Juneteenth Celebration for the second year in a row. It will be held at Ritter Park Shelter No. 2 on Saturday, June 18, from noon until 5 p.m. The Celebration will include live entertainment, games, food and retail vendors, and various information booths. All are welcome.
Juneteenth will be marked in Ashland with a “Black Wellness Matters” event from 2 to 6 p.m. June 19 in Central Park featuring live music and performances, local food, community organizations and vendors.
The statewide Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs has announced the lineup of artists selected to perform at the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in Charleston, which — for the first time in three years — is being held in person.
The free event will return to the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 18, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The celebration will include three headlining bands: Hi-5, Ruff Endz and Surface. In addition, the event will feature award-winning comedian Crystal Powell as the emcee, along with local West Virginia talent and DJ, Big L.
West Virginia artists selected to perform at the Juneteenth Celebration include Logical (rap music); Kingston “Drummer King” Price (drum covers); McKenzie Gray (vocalist); The Heavy Hitters Band; Somethin’ Special (jazz band); West Virginia Division of Corrections (K-9 and drone presentation); Nathaniel Smith (poetry); and Dale Kat DuVernay (poetry).
Food vendors and local organizations will also be present.
“Our Juneteenth Celebration recognizes the historical significance of the date June 19,” said HHOMA Director Jill Upson. “This date, in 1865, is considered to be when the last slaves in America were freed, almost two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. We look forward to joining West Virginians in celebration of this very important occasion and are thrilled to be hosting the event in person once again.”
The Juneteenth Celebration is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by Charleston’s FestivALL and the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission. Event details and an event flyer can be found online at minorityaffairs.wv.gov/juneteenth.