HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will hold a special call meeting Wednesday to vote on a resolution that would make June 19, or “Juneteenth,” an annual city holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when Union troops landed in Galveston, Texas, at the end of the Civil War, signifying the freedom of the enslaved.
In the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last month, and the eruption of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country, Mayor Steve Williams said the move was a simple one, but a step in the right direction.
“It breaks my heart, it breaks our hearts, to see how across the nation we’re having to litigate issues that should have been settled decades ago, that should have been litigated 150 years ago,” Williams said. “What’s most important right now is that we are a community. We need to let every one of our African American friends, residents, within the city know that we’re standing by them, that black lives do matter, and that we in Huntington stand shoulder to shoulder with them. We have a lot more work to do, but we’re standing together.”
Williams said the idea came as a result from meetings with his diversity advisory committee, and with the help of Council Chairman Mark Bates, the council will fast-track the proposal to be able to celebrate the holiday this Friday.
“Earlier this week we began having conversations about this subject, and with what is going on in the nation today, I especially felt that it was definitely important for us to fast-track this,” Bates said. “I started seeking support from all members of council that I could reach via telephone. They all were very, very supportive. I think we have a very positive resolution to bring forward (Wednesday) at special call.”
Should council members pass the resolution, City Hall will be closed Friday, June 19, and the city will honor the holiday hereafter. Announcements regarding change in schedule of certain services like garbage collection will be made pending the approval.
“July Fourth is something that all Americans celebrate heartily. Juneteenth is a very special day for our African American friends and residents, and we want them to know that the city celebrates Juneteenth with them just as we all celebrate July Fourth together,” Williams said. “It’s the right thing to do, and it would be absolutely wonderful if this could catch fire in other cities throughout West Virginia and throughout the nation.”
Bates shared a line from the resolution stating the formalization of the holiday is “an opportunity for other members of the community to begin to recognize the significance of the day and begin to celebrate the end of the darkest era of our country’s history.”
“I think that is a very strong line in the resolution,” Bates said. “And I think it’s something that we all need to consider.”
The special call meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in City Council Chambers at City Hall, but will be closed to the public in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
It will be broadcast live on Channel 24 Xfinity Cable, online at www.cityofhuntington.com, as well as on the city’s Facebook page, City of Huntington, WV.