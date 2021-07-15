HUNTINGTON — What better way to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day than to create a cheesy dinner for the entire family?
Participants in the Junior Chef Day Camp at Huntington’s Kitchen on Wednesday did just that with the help of Chef Marty Emerson, who serves as manager of Huntington’s Kitchen. The children spent the day — observed across the U.S. as National Mac and Cheese Day — making mac and cheese with barbecue dry rub chicken legs and coleslaw to take home for their family to enjoy.
The junior chefs also learned to make corn dog muffins, which they enjoyed for lunch earlier in the day.
Upcoming Junior Chef Day Camps are scheduled July 23 and July 30. Both classes are sold out.
Huntington’s Kitchen, located on 3rd Avenue, operates as a community food center and offers a fully equipped kitchen where people can learn and cook during a variety of cooking classes held throughout the year. For more information, visit their website at huntingtons-kitchen.org.