Lilah White, 11, of Raceland, Ky., left, ties an apron for her friend Kinley Howard, 11, of Lavalette, during the Huntington’s Kitchen Junior Chef Day Camp on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With school still out and Christmas in the rear-view mirror, what better way to spend a rainy Thursday than in a warm and bustling kitchen?
That’s exactly what a class of “junior chefs” did at Huntington’s Kitchen on Thursday morning.
The class was the second of two Junior Chef Day Camp dates offered by the culinary teaching facility this week. Eight participating children cooked with Chef Marty for the day, preparing their own meals to share with their families.
On Thursday’s menu was chili mac for lunch and chicken pot pie with maple-glazed carrots, green beans and a mixed-berry fruit crisp for dinner.
