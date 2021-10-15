SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Just call them firefighters in training.
With bright red helmets perched atop their heads, students at Burlington Elementary School in South Point listened to local fire officials discuss their duties as firefighters during a demonstration at the school Thursday.
The event, which was held for firefighters from all the departments that serve the school’s area, also gave the first responders a chance to promote fire safety. Students received coloring sheets and were able to view a fire truck and other emergency vehicles.
Michael Clay, principal at the school, said that as a way of showing their appreciation to the firefighters, the school provided coffee and doughnuts to the first responders.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the demonstration was held in front of the school.
