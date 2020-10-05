HUNTINGTON — A jury will resume deliberation Tuesday morning in a Cabell County murder trial of a man accused of shooting a Huntington couple along Williams Avenue in 2017.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Aaron William Black, 20, and wounding his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black's Williams Avenue apartment.
After four days of testimony by prosecution witnesses, the defense presented its case over an hour-and-a-half period Monday. They have argued Black was a drug dealer with many enemies who would have had reason to kill him. Sheffield did not testify.
In closing arguments Monday, defense attorney Janice Givens said there was plenty of reasonable doubt to lead to an acquittal, such as Rice telling 911 initially she did not know who had shot her and testimony that she did not hear the six gunshots that hit Black ring out, despite being able to hear voices talking before she was shot.
Rice searching for answers after the shooting and questioning people to see if someone else was at the scene that night was also reasonable doubt, Givens said. No physical evidence placed him at the scene, she said.
"Aaron could have let anyone into that apartment. She didn't see Sheffield come in," she said.
Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal pointed out physical evidence there was to put Sheffield at the scene, including phone data, cab records and, most importantly, Rice's identification.
If not Sheffield, then who, Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale asked.
"If the defendant did not commit this crime, if it was some other person, why didn't she say that," Plymale said. "There's been no evidence she had animosity toward the defendant or that she had any bias toward him."
Why did he turn himself in to police hours away from Huntington a month after the incident, she asked.
Givens said he fled Huntington after police named him as a suspect because he was wanted for something he did not do and was scared.
Rice testified last week Black was a marijuana dealer who would usually conduct business outside of his home, but on the night of the shooting Sheffield had told him he was coming over to purchase marijuana, to which Black had agreed.
Rice was falling asleep on Black's couch and moved to the bedroom to wait for him while he made the sale. She said she heard the men talking while she played on her phone before she heard Sheffield say a long "wow" and Black gasp.
She testified her bedroom door then opened before Sheffield entered and shot her in the head. She played dead until he left and then found Black sitting with his head on the kitchen table.
Rice told 911 she did not know who shot her and initially said she did not see the shooter's face. She told police who arrived it had been Sheffield, however, and testified last week she had seen the lower portion of his face and recognized it as Sheffield's, with whom she was acquainted.
She said after the shooting she heard rumors that Sheffield and Black had been slated to start a "mail business" together, but something went wrong and Black was killed.
Givens said there was no proof presented Sheffield had a motive to kill Black or that this business venture even existed.
Sheffield’s grandmother and sister testified Monday that Sheffield had been at the grandmother’s 12th Avenue home during the time the shooting occurred and left about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 2 to go to a friend's house.
Last week a detective testified Sheffield’s family said they had not heard from him since Sept. 1.
Plymale said Sheffield and his sister had talked more than 200 times since he was arrested. In one of the calls made prior to his trial, Sheffield tells his sister to be on her “A game" and to make sure his grandmother was “100.”
Isaiah Thornhill, who is currently incarcerated, said Rice was very involved in Black's marijuana sales, despite her denial.
He testified Rice told him after the shooting she heard multiple people in the apartment when it happened. She had told him it was dark in the home and she could not see who had shot him, he testified.
Plymale painted Thornhill as an untrustworthy witness. He is a family friend of the Sheffields. Prior to his sentencing, Sheffield's mother wrote a letter to a judge in an attempt to get Thornhill a reduced sentence for his crime.
While an expert witness testified on behalf of the defense Monday that eyewitness identification is not always reliable, the prosecution's rebuttal witness said his theories may explain how an eyewitness could be wrong in theory, it did not predict real life situations, especially in this case when Rice knew Sheffield.
Dr. Timothy Saar, a psychologist, testified memory can be affected by lighting, trauma, cross-race identification and false voice recognition.
Rice could have been focused more on surviving than looking at the face of the person who shot her. This, combined with the bad lighting, could have affected her memory. The woman is white, while Sheffield is black, and his research shows people sometimes have issues with identifying people of another race.
Because Black told her Sheffield was coming over before she went into the bedroom, she could have mistaken the voice talking in the kitchen as Sheffield without knowing it was actually him, he added.
Even the most confident witness could be wrong, he said.
“Just because we think we are right doesn’t always mean we are right," he said.
Saar did not interview Rice or conduct his own experiments or testing prior to testifying. His information was based on research. Saar said he is unsure of what percent of the time an average person is wrong in making identifications.
Dr. Steven Cody, also a psychologist, countered Saar's testimony, stating it is human nature to focus on things that stand out. He said much of Saar’s testimony did not account for if you were identifying someone you already knew, rather than a stranger.
Cody said traumatic events typically create more vivid memories, not distorted ones.
“Our memories work pretty well most of the time,” he said.
Cody said he could not know why Rice did not tell 911 Sheffield shot her, but it could be from fear within her own community, he said.
The defense agreed to the stipulation that Sheffield had been previously convicted of a felon, which would make him guilty of being a person prohibited of a firearm if he was found on the other charges.
Defense attorney Bob Wible assisted Givens in the defense at the trial, over which Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles is residing.