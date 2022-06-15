HUNTINGTON — A federal jury in Huntington last week convicted a Tennessee man of producing and possessing child pornography.
Matthew Corban Hagy, 51, of Memphis, Tennessee, was convicted of production and possession of child pornography after a one-day trial.
He faces at least 15 and up to 50 years in prison at his Sept. 6 sentencing. He also faces a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. Hagy will also be required to register as a sex offender.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said evidence at trial revealed Hagy traveled from Tennessee to Putnam County, West Virginia, as the caretaker for a man visiting family in Poca during the week of Christmas 2020.
While there, Hagy took nude photographs of a 5-year-old boy and produced a graphic video of the boy. A search of Hagy’s phone revealed more than 700 additional images and videos of child pornography. In a statement given to police, Hagy admitted that he took a picture of the boy, but denied doing anything inappropriate. The jury found Hagy guilty on both counts of the indictment.
