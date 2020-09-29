HUNTINGTON — A trial is underway in Cabell County for Quenton Avery Sheffield, 27, who is accused of fatally shooting a Huntington man and injuring a woman in 2017.
Sheffield is accused of shooting Aaron William Black, 20, and his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, of Huntington, at about 1 a.m. Sept. 2, 2017, at a home in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.
He is charged with murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
During testimony Tuesday, three officers said Rice was found outside yelling for help and banging on other apartment doors. After Rice helped control dogs inside the apartment, one officer went inside and found Black in the kitchen area, an officer testified.
Rice sat on a couch, where she said she had been asleep when she heard a disturbance in the kitchen. She then said Sheffield came into the bedroom, where he aimed a gun at her head and pulled a trigger.
She found Black shot several times. He later died at an area hospital after being removed from life support.
After Rice left in an ambulance to go to the hospital, Huntington police did a secondary search of the home, during which they found a duffel bag containing marijuana partially under the bed. More of the drug was found in other areas of the home — about 3.5 pounds, defense attorney Janice Givens said.
Givens said while the woman told them a disturbance was going on outside the bedroom, there was no evidence showing one had occurred. She questioned why police and Rice went to corral the dogs instead of someone rendering aid to her after she was shot in the face.
The officers said she was coherent and able to answer questions.
Rice, an Army veteran, also required surgery after the incident. She appeared on an episode of “The Doctors” TV show, during which she revealed she had lost an eye after a bullet lodged between her eye and brain.
Huntington police said at the time that drugs were found inside the home and the victims and shooter knew each other. Rice went to school with Sheffield, the complaints said.
Sheffield turned himself in at the Beckley Police Department about a month later.
Testimony in the trial will continue Wednesday, Sept. 30, with Rice taking the stand. The defense is also expected to present a witness who will testify about issues with eyewitness identification.
Cabell Circuit Judge Chris Chiles is presiding over the case. Assistant prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Kellie Neal represent the state, while Givens and Bob Wible represent Sheffield.