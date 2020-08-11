HUNTINGTON — Guilt in a rape trial for a man already convicted of battery in one sexually motivated case will come down to messages between the two new alleged victims and defendant, prosecutors and defense attorneys said Tuesday during opening statements.
The trial is the first of many criminal trials scheduled in Cabell Circuit Court in the coming weeks and the first to be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, of Huntington, is on trial for four counts of second-degree sexual assault. The 2019 indictment alleges he raped two women in two separate, unrelated incidents in 2018.
During the time he is accused of assaulting the women, Hardin was serving a three-year probation sentence for a Kennedy plea to battery in a sexually motivated case surrounding another victim on Marshall University’s campus.
His probation in that case was revoked following the newest indictment, but he has been out on bond since December 2019 after completing his sentence.
Hardin and the three women were all students of Marshall University during the time the women were attacked or allegedly attacked, but the defendant was expelled after the new indictment was returned last year. The Herald-Dispatch does not typically report the names of sexual assault victims, nor their family members.
After three hours of questioning, a jury was selected in the case Tuesday morning and opening statements were made following lunch.
Hardin’s attorney, Abraham Saad, said the defense, which includes defense attorney Kerry Nessel, had gone through more than 70,000 pages of messages during their investigation. They believe the messages will vindicate their client, while assistant prosecutors Kellie Neal and Sharon Frazier said the messages will show Hardin admitted to the acts and his guilt.
For the latest two cases, Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus previously testified that the first assault, which was reported to police in November 2018, occurred Oct. 7, 2018, in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Huntington museum. The other alleged assault was reported after the first and occurred Sept. 1, 2018, at off-campus student housing in Huntington as the pair was watching a movie.
During opening arguments, Neal said the first victim and Hardin met at church and exchanged phone numbers. They became close through faith and were drawn to each other, but the victim became distant when she found out the defendant was in a relationship.
“They became very good friends. Even though she pursued dating relationships with other males and the defendant had (his relationship), they were drawn to each other,” Neal said. “There was an emotional attachment, a physical attachment and a spiritual connection.”
Because they were so drawn to each other, they remained friends and could not resist some type of physical relationship. Despite that, the victim made it clear she wanted to remain a virgin until marriage, Neal said.
Saad said the context, word choices and other signals said otherwise.
“This wasn’t a kidnapping. It was two consenting adults,” he said.
On the night of the alleged attack, the two met at Ritter Park and drove to the museum in the victim’s vehicle. She consented to various acts that night, Neal said, but had previously drawn the line at penetration with sex organs. When Hardin did that, the victim withdrew her consent and tried to push him off her, but was unable.
Afterward, she returned the defendant to his vehicle. When she went home she was bleeding, Neal said, and told the defendant. She also told friends what occurred. The defendant allegedly apologized, stating he thought they were sharing a moment.
A friend eventually convinced the victim to go to the police and report it.
Neal said the messages, which were sent via various platforms, show the defendant admitted to the acts, but he said the penetration was accidental. He later retracted that statement.
Saad questioned why there was no evidence of an assault occurring, pointing out that there was no blood found in the victim’s vehicle.
Saad asked whether the victim confided in friends that she was raped or that she had done something she did not want to do. Saad said one message said Hardin was the man and should have stopped them from going so far.
“At what point are we responsible for our own actions?” Saad said.
Saad also questioned the police’s investigative tactic of having the victim message the defendant about the incident. It was an attempt to bait his client, Saad said. In questioning the messages’ legitimacy, Saad said the victim had typed some of the messages rather than save them on the platform on which they had taken place.
To cope, the first victim started a blog about her experience. The second victim, who went to the same middle school as the first victim, read the blog, and Neal said she knew who the alleged attacker was despite a name not being used in the blog.
The second victim was friends with Hardin’s sister and met him in a bar. The two started texting each other and the victim had an interest in starting a dating relationship with him, Neal said.
Saad said after meeting that night at the bar, the second victim said she wanted to have intercourse with Hardin.
They messaged each other for two weeks before she invited him to her apartment to watch a movie. During that time, they started kissing, but he took it further, Neal said.
This victim told him several times to stop, Neal said, but he didn’t, and prosecutors said there was blood found on the carpet after the alleged assault.
After he left, she told her roommates what had occurred. While they tried to get her to report it, she declined and instead took a bath.
Neal said her way of coping was different from the first victim.
“She didn’t want to see herself as a victim of sexual assault,” Neal said. “This was somebody she wanted to date. She just didn’t. That was her way to process it, so she blocked it out.”
Neal said the second victim continued to want to date Hardin after the encounter because she normalized the incident, and they continued to talk until mid-September.
Saad said the victim continued to pursue the defendant and indicated she wanted to continue a sexual relationship after the alleged assault occurred and even casually talked about the incident. The messages will show that, he said.
An expert is expected to testify this week as to how a victim of sexual assault would be expected to act after it occurs.
After reading the first victim’s blog, the second victim reached out to her for comfort and she offered her support in reporting the incident to police, Neal said. But Saad believes they had other goals in implicating the defendant, such as ruining his life because neither relationship worked out.
It took three presentments before an indictment was returned by a grand jury, which is unusual, he added.
The trial is the first during the COVID-19 pandemic for the Cabell County court system. Face masks and shields, as well as gloves and hand sanitizer, were offered to those who attended. Social distancing and other CDC-recommended guidelines were in place.
The trial will continue Wednesday, Aug. 12.