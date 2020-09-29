HUNTINGTON — Jury selection is underway in Cabell County for the trial of Quenton Avery Sheffield, 27, who is accused of fatally shooting a Huntington man and injuring a woman in 2017.
Sheffield is accused of shooting Aaron William Black, 20, and Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at about 1 a.m. Sept. 2, 2017, at a home in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.
Criminal complaints state Rice told police Sheffield was inside the apartment with the pair when she went into a bedroom while he and Black conversed. Rice heard Black “yelp” before Sheffield entered the bedroom with a gun and fired at her once, striking her in the face. She said she acted dead until he left and she was able to call 911.
She found Black shot several times. He later died at an area hospital after being removed from life support.
Rice, an Army veteran, also required surgery after the incident. She appeared on “The Doctors” TV show, during which she revealed she had lost an eye as a result after a bullet had lodged between her eye and brain.
Huntington police said at the time that drugs were found inside the home and the victims and shooter knew each other. Rice went to school with Sheffield, the complaints said.
Sheffield turned himself in at the Beckley Police Department about a month later.