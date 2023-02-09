CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s office has sat on most of the $28.3 million in remaining federal CARES Act money it transferred into a discretionary account in September after claiming it could reimburse itself for COVID-related state corrections expenses.
But the expenses it has approved from that funding in the months since reflect a federal COVID relief spending approach heavily geared toward businesses, a select few consultants and vaccine incentives in a sweepstakes program that dwarfed other spending priorities and has prompted ethics concerns.
Justice’s administration of CARES Act funding looms over arguments his spending proposal for $677 million in remaining COVID stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan Act would short-change those hardest hit by the pandemic in favor of corporate development. CARES is an acronym for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Of the $10.52 million spent from the fund from October through January, per state Auditor’s Office data, $10 million went toward a new baseball stadium for Marshall University. The $10 million transfer approved by Justice on Oct. 5 followed millions of CARES Act allocations for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Mountain Health Arena, the State Fair of West Virginia and other recreational facilities.
Of the eight expenses out of the fund from October through January, two supported winners of Justice’s “Do It For Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes named after his English bulldog.
The “Do It For Babydog” name summed up the program’s purpose — incentivizing West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with a laundry list of prizes costing the state over $23 million in CARES Act funding.
Another two payments from the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund the past four months were to accounting and legal consultants that assured the state it wouldn’t be violating federal Treasury guidance on CARES Act spending by reimbursing itself with CARES money.
The state paid just under $1.3 million to global consulting firm BDO and over $443,000 to Charleston-based law firm Bailey and Glasser LLP for consulting, per Auditor’s Office data.
Governor’s Office General Counsel Berkeley Bentley touted opinions from BDO and Bailey and Glasser approving a financial transfer that state Auditor J.B. McCuskey called “unusual” and state Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, called “pseudo-laundering” during a committee hearing last week.
The Senate Finance Committee agreed last week either it or the full Senate should send a letter to the Treasury Office of Inspector General to request a review of the $28.3 million transfer.
On Sept. 30, almost a thousand days after Justice declared a COVID-19 state of emergency, $28,375,985 remained in the state’s CARES Act cash balance, according to State Auditor’s Office data.
West Virginia received $1.25 billion in funding from the CARES Act, which was passed in 2020. That means $2.26 of every $100 that the federal government gave West Virginia went unspent by the deadline to spend it.
Under federal Department of the Treasury guidance, any remaining amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act not used for eligible expenses obligated by Dec. 31, 2021, must be returned to the Treasury. The feds consider unreturned funds a debt owed to them.
Rather than return the roughly $28.3 million to the federal government, the Governor’s Office transferred it to the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, a fund that has been budgeted only $50,000 in recent years.
Bentley told the Senate Finance Committee the state used CARES Act money to reimburse itself for previously paid COVID-related corrections expenses, and therefore, the funding isn’t subject to Treasury guidance.
Bentley cited costs to support public-facing corrections personnel whose jobs entailed having to interact with people who had COVID during the pandemic.
The two “Do It For Babydog” expenses paid by the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund since October followed 62 other line-item expenses for vaccine incentives totaling $23.4 million in covered by CARES Act funding.
That’s more than the Justice administration spent in CARES Act funding on utility customer relief (less than $17 million) or food assistance (less than $12 million), according to Auditor’s Office data.
The $23.4 million the state spent on vaccine incentives is also more than a third of the state’s testing expenses paid with COVID relief funding, which totaled roughly $64.6 million.
The $64.6 million doesn’t include CARES Act spending on hospital support or other medical supplies.
Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, an outspoken Justice critic, questioned during last week’s Senate Finance Committee hearing whether the “Do It for Babydog” sweepstakes was a violation of state statute prohibiting public officials’ names or likeness from trinkets and other places paid for with public funds.
What’s known as the “trinkets statute” prohibits display of a public official’s name or likeness on mail, radio, TV, email, publications, social media, billboards and other forms of media supported by public funds.
Justice traveled with his dog throughout West Virginia to present checks featuring his dog’s name and likeness and the governor’s signature to sweepstakes winners.
Recent studies have cast doubt that vaccine incentives are effective.
Incentive programs had little effect over a four-month stretch last year, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics found in an analysis of 24 state programs.
Lottery programs and cash incentives had a limited impact on vaccination uptake, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, found in an analysis of past studies published in December.
Under the Justice administration, the state spent over $4.2 million on assistance payments to Mountain Health Arena, the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Inc., Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and the State Fair of West Virginia.
Justice proposed allocating $500 million of $677 million in remaining ARP Act funding to the state Economic Development Authority. The Economic Development Authority is administered by a nine-member board of directors comprised of the governor, the state tax commissioner and seven at-large members appointed by the governor.
Justice proposed the other $177 million going to the state Water Development Authority.
Bentley told the Senate Finance Committee that Justice was freeing up funding for the Water Development Authority by approving the $10 million transfer to Marshall for its baseball stadium project slated for completion in March 2024.
Justice announced a $13.8 million contribution to the stadium project on Sept. 29. The governor joined Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears to make the announcement.
Justice, a Marshall alumnus, presented an oversized $13.8 million check to the university before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
The Governor’s Office said the $13.8 million was to come from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program established through the Legislature’s allotment of $250 million from the ARP Act, a sweeping federal COVID-19 package enacted in 2021.
Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso said in a December phone interview the Governor’s Office later told her the agency only needed to provide $3.8 million of the approved $13.8 million, leaving $10 million left over. Prezioso said she wasn’t informed why.
There was $252 million in the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund as of December, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Advocates for low-income West Virginians have urged state lawmakers to support a broader range of housing, youth services and job training programs than Justice’s proposal would provide.
During a hearing on a bill containing Justice’s American Rescue Plan Act proposal last week, House Bill 2883, Elizabeth Howard of the nonprofit law firm Mountain State Justice argued American Rescue Plan Act funding should be used to support affordable housing.
The Rev. Matthew Watts, senior pastor at Grace Bible Church on Charleston’s West Side and chairman of the Tuesday Morning Group, a faith-based political action group in Charleston, has urged ARP Act funding be directed toward housing rehabilitation and job training.
“The money that was granted to West Virginia through the (American Rescue Plan Act) is taxpayer money. The money should be spent to help the people of this great state to recover from the pandemic, not to create a slush fund for the governor,” Howard said at last week’s hearing.