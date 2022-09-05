The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The tax-based rift between Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Senate remains as wide as ever, as evidenced by another call from Justice for senators to consider his personal income tax plan.

Justice’s tactic on Friday was to ask West Virginians to reach out to their state senators and ask them to support his proposed 10% income tax rate cut — a measure Senate leaders consistently have said they do not support.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

