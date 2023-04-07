The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Nursing Workforce Expansion

Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the announcement Thursday of $20 million in additional funding to the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. Justice, along with Babydog, visited the campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced $20 million in additional funding to combat a nursing shortage in West Virginia.

The funding will go into the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program and was included in the state budget approved during the legislative session in March. Justice hosted a news conference Thursday at West Virginia University-Parkersburg to highlight the appropriation.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

