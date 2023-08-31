West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday a $50 million investment by Treplar for a new food packaging facility in Berkeley County during the opening of the second day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
Treplar President Murat Ogulcan said the company is focused on sustainability and environment-friendly food packaging solutions. He spoke about the company's plans to build a developing a state-of-the-art food packaging facility in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
Fred Pace | HD Media
Courtesy photo
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says great things are happening in the state's Eastern Panhandle.
"Today I am announcing a joint venture between Klarpet of Turkey and Triton International Enterprises with a $50 million investment in Berkeley County," the governor said Thursday morning, during the opening of the second day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. "The joint ventures is projected to result in 600 more jobs in West Virginia, high paying jobs."
