WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says great things are happening in the state's Eastern Panhandle.

"Today I am announcing a joint venture between Klarpet of Turkey and Triton International Enterprises with a $50 million investment in Berkeley County," the governor said Thursday morning, during the opening of the second day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. "The joint ventures is projected to result in 600 more jobs in West Virginia, high paying jobs."

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

