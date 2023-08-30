West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice listens to Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell via satellite at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's Business Summit talk about the Pleasants Power Plant, located south of St. Marys in Pleasants County, restarting the production of electricity Wednesday after California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies invested $800 million to bring it back to life.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice opened the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 87th Annual Meeting and Business Summit on Wednesday with what he called a historic workforce announcement.
"Omnis Fuel Technologies has restarted the Pleasant Power Plant," Justice said. "For the first time ever, we are seeing a coal-fired power plant taking new life right in front of our eyes."
