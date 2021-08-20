CHARLESTON — With the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state surging 65% in the past week — from 5,329 on Aug. 13 to 8,806 on Friday — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said it’s too soon to pull the trigger on public health mandates such as requiring face masks, stating, “We do not have enough data at this time to make a mandate.”
Justice did, however, announce the launch of a second vaccination incentive sweepstakes, and took offense at those suggesting the first $10 million sweepstakes was a failure, since state vaccination rates actually decreased during the campaign.
“I hope no one is out there rooting for the incentive program for Babydog to fail,” Justice said at the state COVID-19 briefing Friday. “Basically, you’re just sitting there rooting for many people to die.”
Justice took offense over a question regarding the rationale for hosting a second sweepstakes when the first sweepstakes appears to have failed to substantially increase vaccination rates, despite the incentive of more than $10 million in taxpayer-funded prizes, including luxury pickup trucks and customized shotguns and rifles.
Justice noted Friday the state administered some 180,000 doses of vaccine from the time the first sweepstakes was announced in late May until it concluded in early August. However, more than 900,000 doses were administered statewide prior to the sweepstakes launch.
Unlike the first sweepstakes, which offered $1 million weekly cash prizes, the new sweepstakes will be on a somewhat smaller scale, with $150,000 “dream” weddings being the largest weekly prize.
Other prizes include luxury sports cars, custom fishing boats, ATVs, riding mowers, free gasoline for 10 years, full scholarships to state colleges, season tickets to Marshall and West Virginia University sports, and ski lift passes at state ski resorts.
While intended to encourage younger West Virginians to get vaccinated, the sweepstakes will be open to all state residents, and people who registered for the first sweepstakes will have to re-register for the new drawings.
Justice said costs for prizes for the new sweepstakes will run about $6 million to $8 million, to be paid out of unexpended federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds.
During the first sweepstakes, Justice used State Police to track down prizewinners, and used the state plane to fly around the state to personally award top prizes.
He noted Friday that local businesses will also benefit from the second incentive drive, through state purchases of sweepstakes prizes.
“We’ll have a little bit more fun with this,” Justice said of the new sweepstakes.
Meanwhile, state interagency task force director James Hoyer warned state vaccination rates are still too low and need to increase rapidly to head off a surge in hospitalizations on pace to surpass the pandemic’s peak, when 818 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 5.
“We, in less than two weeks, will be at numbers we hit at that high point if we don’t work to get West Virginians vaccinated,” he said.
As of Friday, 428 West Virginians were hospitalized, up 37% from 312 a week earlier and up 542% from a month ago, when 79 hospitalizations were reported.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 925 new cases since Thursday, with a daily positivity rate of 9.26%.
Justice continued Friday to implore the roughly 50% of eligible West Virginians who are not fully vaccinated to get their shots, and encouraged those with risk factors to consider wearing masks indoors.
However, he said it is too soon to consider reinstating state public health mandates, such as mandatory face mask orders.
“We’re just hanging on as long as we possibly can to try to keep everyone together,” Justice said Friday.
Justice has previously said public health mandates would be divisive, and has said he is trying to appease West Virginians who oppose vaccines and mask-wearing.
Justice said for now, he will leave it to localities to set pandemic public health requirements. A number of school systems, including Kanawha County, this week reinstituted mandatory face mask requirements in public schools.
However, Justice said that could change if COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge.
“Every day, we get closer and closer to a situation where the safety outweighs the negative impact,” Justice said Friday. “It’s been kind of a toss-up to now on exactly what we should be doing.”