HUNTINGTON — Four people graduated from the Cabell County drug court program Monday with hope to live the rest of their lives sober.

“This community needs you. Your family needs you. I need you. I really do,” Gov. Jim Justice told the four graduates with his pet Babydog at his side. “You’ve done something that was the toughest of the toughest and you have defied all the odds.”

