Chasidy Hamons, left, sits alongside her husband, drug court graduate Billy Hamons, 55, of Greenbrier County, W.Va., speaks during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Drug court graduate Adam Fowler, 31, of Ripley, W.Va., left, accepts his glass memento from Judge Gregory Howard during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Matthew Christiansen, director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy, speaks during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Chasidy Hamons, left, sits alongside her husband, drug court graduate Billy Hamons, 55, of Greenbrier County, W.Va., speaks during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Drug court graduate Adam Fowler, 31, of Ripley, W.Va., left, accepts his glass memento from Judge Gregory Howard during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
Matthew Christiansen, director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy, speaks during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Four people graduated from the Cabell County drug court program Monday with hope to live the rest of their lives sober.
“This community needs you. Your family needs you. I need you. I really do,” Gov. Jim Justice told the four graduates with his pet Babydog at his side. “You’ve done something that was the toughest of the toughest and you have defied all the odds.”
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard said the program is intended to be completed in a year’s time, but the process varies for everyone.
Amber Dempsey, 34, of Huntington, celebrated two years sober Sunday and her drug court graduation Monday with her 5-month-old son Legend on her side.
Howard said Dempsey did not receive any sanctions in Cabell County during her time in the program, which is not typical. Sanctions are reported penalties on a criminal record.
“There have been other things that have happened to her that if they have happened to me, I would curl up in the fetal position on the floor and cry like a baby,” probation officer Matt Meadows said. “(Dempsey) overcame those things. I’m extremely proud of her.”
Drug court brought Dempsey back to her favorite memories like a program basketball tournament this past June. While on the court, Dempsey remembered her favorite days at Hannan High School playing basketball.
“Hanging out with these people is what keeps me sober. Being able to do fun things like this, it kind of brings you back to what life is really about — the small things,” Dempsey said during the tournament.
Billy Hamons, 55, of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, celebrated 19 months sober and each day of his recovery his mentors heard about the love he has for his wife.
“One things about Billy that I’ll always remember: Billy is the kind of guy who every time he was in drug court ... he always talked about his wife,” Howard said.
His wife, Chasidy Hamons, grinned during the speeches and even let out a few tears over their journey together when it came to his recovery.
“You’ve got this, baby,” Chasidy Hamons yelled out before Billy thanked the drug court.
Adam Fowler, 31, of Ripley, West Virginia, celebrated 18 months sober, but it was not the easiest road for him.
Fowler said he overdosed July 9, 2021, and was on a ventilator for 32 days. He had to learn to walk and talk again.
“I’m done with that life,” Fowler said. “I’m not doing it for no judge, for nobody. I’m doing it for me.”
Howard said that when people do not believe that recovery programs can change lives, he thinks of Fowler.
“I couldn’t be happier that you are standing up here,” Howard said to Josh Keaton, 35, of Huntington. Howard said Keaton has overcome hurdles during his time in drug court.
Meadows said the word “perseverance” best describes Keaton, who celebrated two years of sobriety.
“West Virginia has been really devastated by the addiction crisis and the opioid epidemic to start, but now it has been transitioned on to other things,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Patrol Policy in West Virginia. “This (graduation) is about a lot more than just not using drugs. It’s about building your community back and building your life back up.”
Each graduate received a Blenko water bottle to showcase their milestone in recovery.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.