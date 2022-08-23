HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday appointed a California resident to Marshall University’s Board of Governors.
Ginny T. Lee was selected to serve out the unexpired term of Sandra Thomas, who stepped down from the board earlier this month.
Based in Palo Alto, California, Lee most recently was president and chief operating officer of Khan Academy, a nonprofit educational organization that uses online tools to educate students.
Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said Lee’s experience and perspective will help the university as it turns a new page.
“Ginny Lee’s experience in the world of digital finance and online education gives our board a different perspective as the university adapts to the evolving world of higher ed,” he said. “Her insight into taking educational products to the masses through her leadership at the Khan Academy cannot be underestimated.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith congratulated Lee on her selection and welcomed her to the board.
“Ginny’s reputation of integrity-driven transformative leadership is well documented and respected throughout the country,” he said. “She will be a tremendous asset to Marshall, and I am thrilled she has agreed to help guide our institution to the next level.”
Lee has worked at Prudential Bache Capital Funding, PepsiCo and CSC Index. She also spent nearly two decades at Intuit in senior operational and technical roles. Smith also worked for Intuit for more than a decade before stepping down as CEO in 2018.
She is also an active board member with organizations including Oportun Financial Corporation, LaserShip and Guideline, technology-driven operations in the banking, logistics and personal finance sectors.
Lee received her master’s of business administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and completed her undergraduate work in business economics and organizational behavior and management from Brown University.
Lee said she was honored to have the opportunity to help Marshall navigate the changing higher education landscape.
“As a first generation and underserved student myself, I am living proof of how a quality education can truly make a difference in people’s lives,” she said.
She is expected to be sworn in at the Oct. 19 board meeting.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
