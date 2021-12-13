As a Democrat, Hardesty opposed the Republican-controlled Senate's 2019 omnibus education law. That law, among other things, legalized charter schools in West Virginia while also generally increasing public school funding and giving public school workers raises.
If the now-Republican-dominated state Senate ultimately confirms the appointment, Hardesty will serve until Nov. 4, 2029, Justice's letter says. He is filling the unexpired term of Stan Maynard, who resigned this month after about a year on the board.
“I’ve known Paul and respected his tremendous abilities for a long, long time," Justice, a Republican, said in a statement Monday. "And I’m sure he will do a great job for the people of West Virginia in this important role."
The governor's statement also said Hardesty served on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
