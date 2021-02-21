CHARLESTON — Justice administration legislation to raise the Economic Development Office and the Tourism Division to Cabinet-level departments passed the West Virginia House of Delegates 86-13 on Wednesday, over concerns the two new departments could grow into new bureaucracies.
Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, assured West Virginia delegates that House Bill 2019 makes no substantive changes to the two agencies, but raises the current agency heads to department secretaries who would report directly to the governor, not to the commerce secretary, as they currently do.
Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said raising the two agencies to independent departments sends a message that the Mountain State is serious about promoting economic development and tourism.
“All we’re simply doing is emphasizing those areas we want, as a Legislature, for our state to grow,” he said.
However, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said that creating two new departments is likely to spark bureaucratic growth.
He noted that Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 2021-22 state budget provides an additional $5 million to grow the existing Economic Development Promotion Fund into a new Economic Development Promotion and Closing Fund that the governor advocated in his State of the State address.
“I do believe these two departments are important, but I believe they legitimately belong under the Department of Commerce,” Gearheart said.
Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, shared the concern, noting that there are several bills under consideration to expand government, including the revival this session of a proposal to create an intermediate appeals court.
“I think we’re expanding bureaucracy in West Virginia to a monumental degree,” he said.
Rowe urged further study to determine if there are unintended consequences from creating two new Cabinet secretaries.
Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, said he’d like to see the two agencies taken up separately. He said he supports elevating Tourism to Cabinet-level status, but added, “I do not believe the Development Office should be a separate department.”
Meanwhile, Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said raising newly appointed Development Office chief Mitch Carmichael to a Cabinet position would reward him for doing the governor’s bidding last year.
Pushkin said Senate leadership, led by then-Senate President Carmichael, R-Jackson, blocked bipartisan efforts in the House to call the Legislature into special session to oversee appropriations of $1.2 billion in federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds — a session that Justice adamantly opposed.
“There’s one person that stood in the way of that, and we’re rewarding that person with a Cabinet-level position and a retirement based on a six-figure salary,” Pushkin said of Carmichael.
Justice put Carmichael in charge of the Development Office effective Feb. 3.
“Some might say the former Senate president and former lieutenant governor was the greatest barrier to economic development of the last few months,” Pushkin said, referring to Justice’s decision to bank about $660 million in the CARES Act funds to pay future Unemployment Compensation Fund shortfalls, rather than using the money to help small businesses and people left unemployed or underemployed by the pandemic.
“If you ever told any of your constituents, any of your voters, that you were going to Charleston to drain the swamp, this is your chance,” Pushkin told the House.
Justice fired back in an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.
“The allegations made by Delegate Pushkin are completely unfounded and utterly ridiculous,” the governor said. “I appointed Mitch because he has a great mind for economic development and because he’s the best fit for the job. It’s obvious that Delegate Pushkin’s political statement is just the latest talking point from the superminority caucus to get the names of their members in headlines of liberal newspapers … .”
Steele said voting down the bill would not affect Carmichael’s status as executive director, nor would it change state employee pension rules, which will allow Carmichael to significantly boost his government pension if he stays in the job for three years.
Under the Public Employee Retirement System, state pensions are calculated based on a formula that includes total years of service plus the highest three consecutive years of salary of the employee’s final 15 years.
It is not uncommon for long-serving legislators to land high-paying executive branch jobs to grow their state pensions. After serving 20 years in the Legislature, Carmichael stands to increase his pension from about $18,000 a year to more than $48,000 a year.
The bill also gives the new secretary of Economic Development authority to designate a list of department positions that would be exempt from civil service protections, making them “will and pleasure” employees — an issue that was not raised during floor debate Wednesday.
The bill now goes to the Senate.