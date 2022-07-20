CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving forward with his goal to reduce the state’s personal income tax rate.
Justice on Wednesday issued a proclamation calling the Legislature to convene for a special session Monday to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax rate by 10%.
Justice notably did not include any language regarding the state’s abortion laws.
Justice has suggested several times that he would call a special legislative session to have the Legislature clarify West Virginia's anti-abortion laws, which a Kanawha circuit judge this week determined were too vague to enforce in their existing form.
Justice can amend a special session proclamation to add proposed laws to the lawmakers’ agenda up until the Legislature adjourns from the session.
With one item on the Legislature’s special session agenda, Justice included his proposed legislation to reduce the personal income tax with the proclamation.
On the lowest level, Justice’s proposal decreases taxable income for individuals and married people making less than a total $10,000 from 3% to 2%.
On the higher end, individuals and married couples making more than $60,000 a year would see a decrease from $2,775 plus 6.5% of their income that’s in excess of $60,000, to $2,485 plus 5.98% of their income over $60,000.
That means someone making $70,000 would pay the $2,485 flat rate plus $598, accounting for the $10,000 in excess of the state’s $60,000 measuring post.
Justice’s proposal to reduce the income tax is a walk back from his original proposal in 2021 to eliminate the tax altogether.
Legislators already were set to be in Charleston next week for interim committee meetings July 24 to 26.
West Virginia ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus, created by Justice underestimating how much money the state would collect for the fiscal year, which ended June 30.
The surplus was Justice’s catalyst for announcing a proposal earlier this month to reduce the state’s personal income tax rate by 10% and backfilling the estimated $254 million in lost revenue to the state’s budget from the cut using that surplus.
The cut would be retroactively effective on Jan. 1, 2022, Justice said during a news conference July 6.
Justice said the 10% cut was the maximum amount the state could cut the personal income tax without running afoul of regulations that came with the $4 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Justice and state officials referred to as ARPA money throughout the conference.
About 42.5% of the state’s revenue last fiscal year came from personal income tax collections, which accounted for $2.5 billion of the state’s revenue.
The governor has kept flat budget estimates for at least the last two years, typically underestimating how much revenue the state will collect in a given year.
He’s released statements for at least the last year touting the higher-than-estimated revenue as a sign West Virginia’s economy is thriving.
Constitutionally, the Legislature determines how the states’ general revenue is spent based on the governor’s budget estimates and recommendations.
Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said on July 6 the state’s revenue numbers, particularly revenue from severance taxes, corporate net income taxes, and personal income tax, made it the right time to reduce the personal income tax.
“We would not recommend this to the governor if we thought this would result in raising other taxes or this was not sustainable in the future,” Hardy said. “We’re always thinking two or three years out on all the projections that we do.”
Justice twice has failed to get the Legislature to repeal the personal income tax during the last two legislative sessions.
The House of Delegates rejected it in a unanimous vote in 2021, after Justice criticized House Republicans for refusing to take up the measure.
The House adopted a provision during the 2022 Legislative Session that would have incrementally repealed the personal income tax and put $265 million in anticipated surplus revenue in a special fund to offset lost state revenue from phasing out West Virginia’s personal income tax.
The Senate didn’t take up the House bill.
Justice approved the bulk of the fiscal year 2023 budget legislators presented to him in March. He vetoed one line of the budget that House Republicans had used to set aside $265 million for future tax cuts, saying there was “absolutely no reason to set aside surplus revenues in a random agency without any general law purpose.”
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin released a statement July 6 in which he said the legislative minority caucus has been pushing the income tax issue since March and is happy the governor agrees that West Virginians need relief from growing inflation, but noted any proposal needed discussion and research.
“Can we do this responsibly? Will it provide equitable tax relief or disproportionately benefit the rich? Can we afford it if the machinery, inventory, equipment, & personal property tax amendments are passed by the voters in November?” Baldwin said July 6. “We are mindful that our historic surplus this year is one-time money. Without a six-year outlook, we have great concern about ensuring that our police, schools, and first responders will be fully funded on the county level.”