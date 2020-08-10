CHARLESTON — With outbreaks of COVID-19 in 30 West Virginia long-term care facilities and two jails, Gov. Jim Justice Monday said it was time to retest all living and working in those congregate settings.
"I know this is a daunting task because we are also talking about testing (college) students coming back in," Justice said during his daily press briefing.
An outbreak in a long-term care facility is defined as just one case. Many of the 33 facilities just have one or two cases, including outbreaks at Heritage Center in Huntington (one staff member), Teays Valley Center in Putnam County (one resident) and Trinity Healthcare of Logan (one staff member), as of Friday.
Other outbreaks, however, are causing destruction
. Eight deaths reported by the state over the weekend were connected to the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County, and five more were reported locally.
Five patients from the Princeton nursing home have also become the first five patients to be admitted to the COVID-19 surge space at Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston. The hospital now has 15 beds activated in preparation for COVID-19 patients with potential to increase to 75, or more, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said.
Crouch said the state was paying particular attention to nursing homes in Beckley and Grant County, with 33 residents and 13 staff testing positive at Pine Lodge in Beckley and 33 residents and nine staff testing positive at Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Crouch said there were also more positives at Trinity in Logan but did not specify more. The Herald-Dispatch was not given the opportunity to ask a question during Monday's press briefing.
Justice also announced outbreaks at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County and the South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County.
South Central has five active cases of coronavirus among inmates and more tests underway. The Southern Regional Jail had one active inmate and nine active employee cases. More tests are pending.
State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the outbreaks in the congregate setting were from people traveling out of the area and bringing the virus back to the community. He said it is nearly impossible to fully isolate the congregate communities from the greater community.
Justice said he would consider re-implementing a ban on visitation in nursing homes, if necessary.
Preparing to help in the new round of robust testing, Monday marked the 150th day of the West Virginia National Guard's emergency response to the pandemic. Gen. James Hoyer said it was the longest operation he has ever been a part of. He urged West Virginians to help the Guard by wearing masks, social distancing and stopping the further spread of the virus.
There were 60 new positive cases reported Monday, and two new deaths: an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old male from Logan County. The death total is now 141.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 187 active cases.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was recommending -- not mandating -- both public and private schools delay in-person classes until the end of September. He said the state needs to see a real decline in positive cases before heading back into schools.
Beshear also announced restaurants and bars could reopen Tuesday at 50% capacity. Service must end at 10 p.m. with the establishments closed by 11 p.m. Beshear said he encourages more outdoor seating capacity. Restaurants and bars across the Bluegrass State have been closed since July 27.
Statewide, only 279 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, but the number was artificially low due to a data processing issue, according to the state. Two new deaths were reported, for a total of 775.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases: a 29-year-old female and 80-year-old male, both isolating at home. There are 32 active cases in the county.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new positive cases, with patients' ages ranging from 7-79 (one child). There are 102 positive cases in the county with nine hospitalized.
Statewide, 883 new positive cases were reported, along with four new deaths, for a total of 3,673.