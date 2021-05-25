CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice opened his Tuesday press briefing noticeably solemn.
“We’ve lost 13 people since the last time we were together (on Thursday),” Justice said. “From the standpoint of progress, it’s hard to imagine that that’s real progress, but it is from the standpoint that the number of folks that we’ve lost has surely decreased significantly.”
The sorrow quickly turned to positivity. As the state attempts to achieve as many vaccinations as possible, progress has become evident. Justice said the state is “on track” to lift the mask mandate on West Virginia Day, reaching the benchmark of 65% Justice announced earlier this month.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of West Virginians who had received at least one dose of the vaccine was at 57%, meaning the state is hoping for a growth of eight percentage points between now and June 20.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on May 13 that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most places, while recommending those who are not vaccinated should continue using face coverings in order to limit the spread of the virus. Still, Justice plans to do away with face coverings next month no matter what.
“We’re on track, and you just wait and see,” Justice said. “The numbers will prove me right on this one. At the end of the day, we’re going to get rid of these masks on June 20 — period.”
Moving toward that goal requires the continued administration of vaccines across the state. Justice, leaning on current numbers, made a plea for people to continue turning out to receive their doses, encouraging them to not fall into a worst-case scenario.
“Now we’ve got 232 people that are hospitalized, and 85 of them are in the ICU units. We know that the overwhelming majority of those folks, if not every single one, is not vaccinated,” Justice said. “I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know what to do and what to tell you anymore than just the fact that the vaccines are so safe it’s unbelievable. The vaccines are incredibly effective.”
Justice also discussed the state’s $100 incentive being offered to West Virginians aged 16-35 who received the vaccine, estimating Tuesday morning that “18,000 or something like that” had registered “over the last couple days.”
Yet he expressed frustration with the process, saying the FBI is warning about a new scam targeting vaccinated individuals. According to Justice, scammers are attempting to contact vaccinated individuals over the phone, then trying to enroll those vaccinated into a fraudulent lottery process.
“Once they get that information, they’re going to try to invade you and absolutely extract things from you,” Justice said. “You cannot give them that information; it’s nothing but a scam.”
As of Tuesday morning, the state had totaled 5,341 active cases and a cumulative percent positivity of 5.11%.
There were 233 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 160,587, and seven new deaths, for a total of 2,782.
Among the deaths reported was a 60-year-old woman from Cabell County and a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868) and Wyoming (2,020).
In Kentucky, another COVID-19 vaccination milestone was surpassed with more than 2 million residents receiving at least their first shot, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Vaccinations rose significantly last week as youngsters 12 to 15 joined other Kentuckians in rolling up their sleeves for the shots, the governor said.
So far, more than 23,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 15 have received the vaccine, he said.
“When you think about it, it is just a miracle,” Beshear said in announcing the inoculation milestone. “Fifteen months after the first case here in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but 2 million Kentuckians already being vaccinated is really exciting.”
The virus’s incidence rates are much higher among younger Kentuckians, and “it’s directly associated with whether you’re vaccinated,” he said at a news conference.
With the state’s pandemic-related capacity restrictions easing in coming days and largely ending next month, the governor urged the unvaccinated to take their turn in getting the shots.
“If you are not vaccinated, that comes with a heightened risk for you,” he warned.
Starting this Friday, capacity will be allowed at 75% for businesses and events in Kentucky. The state’s coronavirus-related capacity restrictions will end June 11.
Stressing the importance of vaccinations, Beshear noted that 97.5% of Kentucky’s virus cases in March and April, and 94% of virus-related deaths, were among unvaccinated people.
“These things work,” he said of the inoculations.
Slightly more than 80% of people ages 65 and older in Kentucky have been vaccinated, while more than 60% of people ages 50 to 64 have gotten the shots, according to state statistics. The vaccination rate dropped to 31% among Kentuckians ages 18 to 29.
“Again, we need to do better, especially in our younger age groups,” the governor said.
Meanwhile, the governor reported 580 new coronavirus cases, the state’s lowest number for a Tuesday in three months. He reported five more virus-related deaths, raising Kentucky’s death toll to at least 6,725 since the pandemic began. The statewide rate of positive cases was 2.52%.
In Ohio, more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 1,098,593, with 19,748 deaths.