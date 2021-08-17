With active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia approaching 6,000 — and with about 700 cases yet to be counted as upgrades to the state’s online dashboard caused reporting delays in some counties — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that he continues to take a “wait and see” approach, reiterating his belief that imposing any new health mandates would be like a “bomb going off” in terms of fragmenting the state politically.
“We’re absolutely trying to appease both groups,” Justice said, when asked about sending a mixed message to those opposed to vaccines and face masks in the state. “The reason we’re doing that is we’re trying to keep everyone moving together.”
He said ordering mask mandates or other public health measures would only serve to further divide the population, stating, “I’m trying to skate right across the razor blade.”
Justice said he’s hopeful the so-called “hell no-ers” can be persuaded to change their minds, suggesting that some of the 7,100 West Virginians who got vaccinated over the weekend might have been in that opposition group at one time.
The governor’s comments at Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing came as COVID-19 cases continue to spike upward with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
As of Monday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 5,949 total active cases statewide, with 1,482 new cases since Friday.
However, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said there are about 700 additional cases that will be reported during the next update of the COVID-19 dashboard, a result of delays in some counties reporting cases because of issues with system upgrades.
West Virginia had fewer than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as recently as early July. Additionally, as of Monday, 324 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, with 110 in the ICU, the highest levels since mid-February.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, said the trends, along with surges of delta variant cases in other states, where hospitals and ICUs are stretched beyond capacity, paints a disturbing picture.
“As we look at West Virginia, this is really the defining moment for us in many ways,” he said, adding, “We can anticipate the variant will continue to infect more people in West Virginia.”
James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, said hospitalizations increased by 11% since Friday, noting, “If we continue this pace, in less than two weeks, we will hit the maximum number of hospitalizations in West Virginia that we hit in the last surge.”
On Jan. 5, a pandemic-record 818 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Marsh said that, based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone should get vaccinated and should wear face masks in crowded indoor locations.
“We suggest that people don’t just wait for mandates,” he said, “but take those precautions for themselves and their communities.”
Justice also said Monday he is monitoring reports of children being sent home because of COVID-19 exposure in just-reopened public schools, adding, “Our kids need to be in school. That’s all there is to it.”
He said the state will continue at this point to leave decisions regarding COVID-19 safeguards to local school systems.
However, in his closing remarks, the governor said that, if “disruptions” of school and fall sports become necessary in the face of a major COVID-19 surge, the blame will lie with those who have failed to get vaccinated.
“We need for you to understand one thing, and understand it loud and clear: There is nothing in your life right now, if you’re not vaccinated, more important than getting vaccinated,” Justice said. “It’s going to cause terrible disruptions, if this continues on the path it’s been on so far. I respect you in every way. I understand your rights. I have total respect, but do we not need to love our neighbors?”