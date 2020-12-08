CHARLESTON — With COVID-19 infection rates moving 54 of 55 counties into highest risk level color code of red, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday defended the state’s COVID-19 risk map, which designates counties by their infection rates or daily positivity rates, whichever is lower.
Asked if the state risk map, which on Monday had 12 counties in red, but a total of 24 counties in lower-risk level green, yellow or gold color codes, is creating a false sense of security for residents in those counties, Justice said, “You’re exactly right that today if we took purely the infection rate, we’d have 54 of 55 counties on red.”
However, he said acknowledging that a majority of counties are at the highest risk level would necessitate “shutting the state down,” something he has repeatedly said would be worse than the virus itself.
“Would you be willing to handle all the ramifications?” Justice said of shutting down business operations throughout the state.
Earlier in Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing, Justice explained his reluctance to order businesses closed as he did for 10 weeks early in the pandemic: “There are so many repercussions. Who’s going to reach out to drugs, or God forbid, suicide?”
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to surge statewide, Justice reiterated that he does not believe closing businesses or activities will slow the spread.
“If I had any kind of evidence it would genuinely help … I’d pull the trigger, and shut it down immediately,” he said.
Even with the state map showing some counties as low risk, Justice said the vast majority of West Virginians are well aware of the threat COVID-19 poses and are responding accordingly with mask wearing and social distancing: “We’re here everyday. We see people dying all over the place. For the most part, West Virginians are doing a heck of a good job. You go in any store, and you’re going to see for the most part, West Virginians are going a good job.”
Earlier in Monday’s briefing, state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch encouraged West Virginians to use both metrics on the state map and the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard and take appropriate precautions if either measure shows their county is at high risk.
“It is critically important that the public be aware of both of these metrics,” he said. “As the infection rate turns red — and we have a lot of red on the map right now — that’s an indication that individuals should be more diligent in wearing masks, more diligent in hand washing, and more diligent in their distancing.”
Crouch noted that persons living in counties that currently show up on the state map as green for low positive test percentages but red for infection rates should regard those counties as high risk.
The Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 risk map, the original model for the state’s modified map, had 53 counties in red and two counties in orange on Monday. Data for the Harvard Global map lags by two days, with the current map denoting infection rates for Saturday.
Also Monday, Justice acknowledged that 42 West Virginians had died from COVID-19 since the briefing on Friday. Meanwhile, the total number of cases increased since Friday by nearly 4,000 to 56,128 as the state and the nation experience a post-Thanksgiving holiday surge of cases.
As recently as last Monday, Justice said he was contemplating ordering bars in counties bordering Ohio or Pennsylvania to close early to correspond with early closing times mandated in those states.
He backed off that proposal at the next briefing, saying he was convinced ordering those bars to close early would merely drive people into the next closest “open” county.
In mid-March, Justice ordered bars, indoor dining at restaurants, casinos, gymnasiums, barber and beauty shops, non-essential retail, and various other activities closed, an order that lasted to late May.
He subsequently twice ordered bars closed in Monongalia County, home to Morgantown and West Virginia University.
