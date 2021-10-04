With the last of $18 million worth of vaccination incentive sweepstakes prizes to be awarded Oct. 12, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday claimed the sweepstakes was a “super success” resulting in “hundreds of thousands” of West Virginians getting vaccinated.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Justice said at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing. “Hundreds of thousands since we started these two campaigns with Babydog. Hundreds of thousands of people have been vaccinated.”
He added, “The bottom line is, this has worked. We don’t need to rehash that in any way. There’s no way you can look at these numbers in any way and not say, super success.”
The numbers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appear to tell a different story, however.
According to the CDC, from May 30, the day Justice announced the first sweepstakes, to Oct. 3, 137,358 West Virginians received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 116,457 were fully vaccinated with their second dose of vaccine, an average of 931 a day over 125 days.
By comparison, from March 15 to May 30, 308,870 West Virginians received a first dose of vaccine, and 348,383 were fully vaccinated with their second dose of vaccine, an average of 4,584 a day, according to the CDC.
State vaccination rates saw the biggest surge in March, when 219,992 West Virginians received a first dose, and 131,640 were fully vaccinated with their second dose.
By contrast, for the month of September, with the second Babydog sweepstakes in full swing, 19,675 West Virginians got a first dose of vaccine, and 13,802 got their second dose, an average of 445 a day, according to the CDC.
Justice announced Monday he will be giving away a Corvette, the last of the luxury sports car prizes, at the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop on Friday evening.
“Babydog will be there. We’ll go through the crowd and everything,” Justice said, referring to his pet English bulldog that has been the sweepstakes mascot.
Justice will travel around the state on Oct. 12 to award the remaining sweepstakes prizes, which were paid for by unexpended federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds.
Otherwise, Monday’s briefing fell into a familiar pattern, with Justice pleading with the more than 500,000 eligible unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots but also extolling the purported freedom to choose not to be vaccinated.
On Monday, Justice again urged parents to get their children ages 12 to 18 vaccinated, citing figures from state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh that, nationally, children now account for 27% of new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 254%.
“A bunch, a bunch of kids are getting this,” Justice said.
A day earlier, in an appearance on the CBS news program “Face the Nation,” Justice said there is “no chance” he will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for schoolchildren, even though, as host Margaret Brennan noted, the state requires a series of vaccinations for children to attend public schools.
“To think that I don’t want to protect the children is ridiculous,” Justice responded when Brennan pressed on his refusal to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
Also during Monday’s briefing:
- Department of Health and Human Resources Commissioner Bill Crouch said the state should be receiving between $25 million and $30 million in federal funding this week to help address staffing shortages at hospitals, nursing homes and extended-care facilities.
He said the funding will help institutions offset the costs of having to hire temporary employees, pay additional overtime and provide retention incentives.
Crouch said health care institutions nationally are experiencing staffing shortages as the pandemic stretches into its 22nd month.
- Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said health care employees who have not been vaccinated are being influenced by the same misinformation that is leading others to eschew the vaccine, particularly misinformation about whether the mRNA vaccines affect fertility and pregnancy.
“Now, it is very clear the vaccine is very safe for pregnant women,” he said, noting that the West Virginia Hospital Association has endorsed, and a number of hospitals and health care systems in the state are requiring, employees to be vaccinated.