CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday declined to support a West Virginia bishop’s plea for the governor to call a special Legislative session for the purpose of banning assault rifles.
Following the massacre last week of 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school, Bishop Mark Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston called on Justice and state lawmakers to ban assault rifles in West Virginia, saying the state needs to take “concrete action” to prevent a tragedy like Uvalde from happening in the Mountain State.
Due to recent illness, Justice had not commented publicly on Brennan’s remarks until asked by news reporters during the governor’s COVID-19 briefing. Justice offered general responses to the bishop, saying politicians in this country have no interest in doing the right thing on gun safety reform and that the state of the nation creates a nearly insurmountable obstacle to making the United States safer. Justice said an outright ban on semi-automatic weapons would not solve any problems.
“To have an assault weapons ban in this country — we don’t need that. We don’t need that,” Justice said.
Justice said he does not believe, however, that a person under 21 years old should be able to legally purchase one of these firearms.
“Do I really feel like an 18-year-old ought to be able to walk in (a gun store) and buy an assault weapon? I don’t,” Justice said. “A 21-year-old — that’s a different thing.”
The governor spent most of his time on the issue of guns speaking about the grip that porn and violent video games have on young men in the country, and how they are driving mental illness in the United States. Justice said these people are behind a crime wave in America that is causing tragedies like Uvalde.
“Let’s stop all the porn that our kids are absorbing everyday. Stop the stuff that’s going on social media that is absolutely worthlessly deteriorating their minds. Stop all the video (game) violence that’s out there that is absolutely doing the exact same thing,” he said.
Justice said now is the most important time in American history for Americans to arm themselves and exercise their Second Amendment rights. He invoked a recent incident where a woman outside a Charleston apartment complex shot and killed a man firing a “AR-15-style rifle” into a crowd of people attending a graduation and birthday party, saying this was proof of the importance of firearms. The woman used a pistol in the shooting.
The governor again emphasized that, until lawmakers address the “whole” of the problem — porn, video games, mental health, violence, crime, a lack of jails, a lack of lengthy sentences for people convicted of crimes — there is no point in addressing gun safety reform. He also did not support any specific policies or legislation that would combat these issues.
“We can call a thousand special sessions, but until we as people start thinking logically and reasonably as people, and we’re willing to do stuff,” Justice said, “it will be a total waste of breath and time.”