CHARLESTON — During Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing, state officials discussed the rollout of vaccinations in the state — but did not order the imposition of more stringent restrictions to counter the current surge of cases.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said he was considering more “stringent mitigation measures” to address the surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, possibly including ordering bars in border counties to close at the same time as bars in neighboring states.
Justice said he is concerned that a 10 p.m. curfew for bars in Ohio, and an 11 p.m. last call and midnight closure of bars in Pennsylvania is driving people to bars in West Virginia border counties.
On Wednesday, however, Justice did not order early closing hours for bars in those counties, or impose any other “pinpoint” measures to curb COVID-19 spread in counties with high infection rates.
“I’m trying with all in me to keep West Virginia open, but to keep us absolutely safe,” Justice said, describing what he called a juggling act to both keep state businesses open and keep people safe.
Justice said he decided that early closure in border counties would probably not make a significant difference in controlling COVID-19 spread, since the likeliest outcome would be to drive bar-goers in those counties across the nearest county lines.
On a day when the state again set records for hospitalizations (622) and ICU patients (164), and following a month when state COVID-19 cases jumped by 91%, Justice said, “all the antennas are up” on monitoring the situation.
“Right now, I think we’re OK,” he said of not imposing new restrictions.
Also Wednesday:
• Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, said multiple methods will be used to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public.
Following CDC guidelines, first priorities for vaccinations will be nursing home residents and staff, hospital workers and health care providers.
Justice said Wednesday that he expects the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in West Virginia “the tail-end of next week” or the first of the week after.
Hoyer said there will be a national tracking system to track those who have had the first shot, in part, to notify them when they have to take the follow-up shot, 21 to 28 days after the initial injection, depending on the vaccine. He said he’s hopeful the state will operate a backup system of its own.
• Justice for the first time came close to acknowledging the election of Joe Biden as president, saying, “The more and more evidence that’s coming in, it surely looks like we’re going to end up with Biden as our president.”
However, Justice continue to call for any legal challenges of the election to play out, saying there is plenty of time before the Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration date.
“I’m still a believer in, why be in such a hurry?” he said of rushing to declare Biden president.
Justice, meanwhile, continued to assert that he believes the Trump administration has done a tremendous job in its handling of the pandemic.