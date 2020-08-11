A final decision on whether to proceed with a Sept. 8 date for reopening in-classroom public schools will be made no later than Sept. 1, Gov. Jim Justice said during his COVID-19 briefing Monday.
“It’s got to be Sept. 1 or before,” Justice said of the final call on whether to reopen schools or continue virtual learning statewide. “You can’t get into the early days of September not knowing what to do.”
Last week, Justice unveiled a county-by-county school reopening plan featuring a four-level color scale, with status ranging from green — meaning all in-person classroom teaching and full extracurricular activities — to red, with entirely distance learning and no extracurriculars.
Justice said the metrics for determining the status of county schools would be unveiled in the near future.
However, he said Monday the variables affecting the reopening plan are constantly changing. As examples, he cited announcements by college sports conferences canceling fall football seasons, and a national report indicating that nearly 100,000 children contracted COVID-19 in the final two weeks of July.
“I’m really concerned about the 100,000 positive cases among younger people,” Justice said, adding, “We absolutely will do everything in our power to not put our kids and teachers and service personnel into any situation that we believe is a danger or unsafe.”
Justice conceded that the state “does not have the capability” to test all students, faculty and staff at public schools, as is being done at state colleges and universities.
Last week, Justice disputed a claim by President Donald Trump contending it is safe to reopen schools this fall, claiming that children are “virtually immune” from contracting COVID-19.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state coronavirus czar, said children account for about 380,000 of the 5 million positive cases of COVID-19 nationally, with 570 treated for potentially life-threatening complications, and with some 80 deaths.
Also at Monday’s briefing, Justice pledged that the state will pay its share of an extension of supplemental unemployment compensation benefits under an executive order signed by Trump Saturday, even if the federal funding is delayed over questions regarding the president’s constitutional authority to take such action.
Legal scholars say the executive order may usurp Congressional authority under the Constitution to appropriate funds, and it may be challenged in court.
Trump’s order would replace $600-a-week supplemental unemployment benefits enacted in April — benefits that expired at the end of July — with a $400-a-week payment, but would require states to pick up $100 a week of that total.
Justice said Monday that would cost West Virginia $26 million a week for 12 weeks, adding, “We’ll pay it, and we’ll be very willing to pay it.”
Trump signed the order Saturday, with Congress deadlocked over a pandemic relief plan passed by the House of Representatives in May.
In April, Justice parked $687 million of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds in the state’s unemployment trust fund — more than enough to pay the estimated $312 million cost of the supplemental payments.