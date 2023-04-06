CHARLESTON — A federal court has ruled that two of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies can’t get out of paying more than $2.5 million in environmental penalties.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed another court’s decision that the companies must pay $2.54 million in penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee environmental regulators.
Southern Coal Corp. and Premium Coal Co. had asked the federal appeals court to reverse a 2021 district court order compelling them to comply with a 2016 consent decree under which they had agreed to address environmental violations.
The consent decree required Southern Coal Corp. and two dozen other Justice-controlled companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations alleged to stretch over five years by Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and the federal government.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia ruled in December 2021 that the companies violated the consent decree by failing to maintain water pollution control permits for sites in Alabama and Tennessee and that Southern Coal and Premium Coal failed to complete necessary stabilization work at three Tennessee sites on time.
The Fourth Circuit ruled the “plain language” of the decree supports the conclusion that it imposed an obligation to maintain the permits and otherwise comply with the federal Clean Water Act.
“(The companies) shall perform the work required by this Consent Decree in compliance with the requirements of all applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and permits,” the 2016 agreement reads.
The agreement also requires the companies to submit timely and complete applications and take any other action needed to obtain permits and approvals when required to comply with the decree.
Southern Coal and Premium Coal, both listed as based in Roanoke, Virginia, in Justice’s financial disclosure firm filed with the West Virginia Ethics Commission, argued that those passages don’t contain substantive requirements that require compliance with the Clean Water Act or the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, the permit program that addresses water pollution by regulating point sources that discharge pollutants.
The plaintiffs had alleged failures to comply with the decree based on the companies allowing water pollution control permits covering facilities in Alabama and Tennessee to expire.
“The district court properly recognized the absurdity of Southern Coal’s position that it could simply allow its permits to lapse to avoid obligations under the Decree,” the Fourth Circuit ruled in an opinion authored by Senior Judge Henry Floyd, who was nominated to the court by then-President Barack Obama after he was nominated to a district court by then-President George W. Bush.
The Virginia Western District Court barred the companies from “surreptitiously escaping the bargain struck,” Floyd wrote.
Neither an attorney for the Justice coal companies nor the Governor’s Office responded to requests for comment.
The federal government had sought $3.19 million from the companies, per penalties stipulated to in the agreement.
The consent decree noted the companies had “limited financial ability to pay” after reviewing their financial information. It required them to provide a $4.5 million letter of credit to guarantee compliance, submit quarterly reports tracking compliance and pay daily penalties for noncompliance varying by violation.
The court limited imposed penalties sought by the plaintiffs under the consent decree for a lapsed water pollution control permit at an Alabama mine, crediting the companies’ contention that the delay in getting the permit was due in part to Alabama environmental regulators’ mistaken assumption that mining operations were ongoing at the mine.
That decision reduced the $3.19 million figure the plaintiffs sought down to the $2.54 million that the district court ruled the companies owe.
Justice said last month his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt.
During a virtual administration briefing, Justice said Bluestone coal assets, while not the entire company, are being prepared for sale.
Justice’s coal companies have a long history of not meeting financial and work safety obligations.
Last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments to lenders starting in June 2022. At that time, $850 million was outstanding after Credit Suisse Asset Management, the Swiss company, backed a United Kingdom-based finance group, Greensill Capital, that loaned the governor’s companies that amount in 2018. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Justice has said that he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Of that $850 million, $690 million was due to two Credit Suisse funds.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children — James “Jay” Justice III and Jillean Justice — in charge of his family’s business operations. But the governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Coal companies controlled by Justice and his two adult children were responsible for $3.14 million in federal mine safety debt — one-fifth of all that debt nationwide — as of October, according to data obtained by the Gazette-Mail in a Freedom of Information Act request.
Retirees of Justice coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised, but routinely not provided, in recent years.
Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers union said in an unresolved federal lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in 2019 that five of Justice’s coal firms have endangered the health of retirees and their dependents by regularly allowing lapses in drug coverage.
The Virginia Western District has been the site of other recent lawsuits against one of Justice’s coal companies looking to recover more than $1 million.
The court enforced an arbitration order against Bluestone Coal Sales that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also in November, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales Corp.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
The Justice family’s Bluestone Coke LLC agreed to pay $925,000, submit a corrective-action plan and conduct air monitoring for at least five years in a December consent decree to address years of air quality concerns for largely Black neighborhoods around a company coke plant in Alabama.
Business magazine Forbes removed the governor from its list of billionaires in 2021 because of his debt.