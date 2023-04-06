The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Still on the hook

A federal court has affirmed another’s ruling that Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies must comply with a consent agreement under which they were found to owe $2.5 million in environmental penalties.

CHARLESTON — A federal court has ruled that two of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies can’t get out of paying more than $2.5 million in environmental penalties.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed another court’s decision that the companies must pay $2.54 million in penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee environmental regulators.

