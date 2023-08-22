Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith speaks as Governor Jim Justice presents funding to local arts organizations during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith speaks as Governor Jim Justice presents funding to local arts organizations during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice presented nine local art organizations and artists with grants at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington on Tuesday.
“With (the help of Justice) we’ve been able to increase the funding for the arts, start incredible programs, and we’re very, very happy to be here in my home county to present awards to the arts groups and artists,” said Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, to start the ceremony. “If you don’t get great arts, you don’t have great communities.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.