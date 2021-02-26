HUNTINGTON — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that Congress should “go big or go home” on the federal pandemic stimulus package, breaking with opposition to the plan from within his own party.
“We have tried to underspend and undersize what was really needed to get over the top of the mountain,” he told reporters at his coronavirus briefing. “You got a lot of people across this nation who are really hurting.”
House Democrats are poised to get through their $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping individuals, businesses, states and cities. The fate of a provision to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 is uncertain in the Senate, where its nonpartisan parliamentarian said Thursday that the chamber’s rules require that a federal minimum wage increase would have to be dropped from the COVID-19 bill.
Justice, who won office in 2016 as a Democrat before switching parties, has surprised some by backing President Joe Biden’s proposal. He said “an awful lot of Republicans are saying, ‘We don’t want to do this, and we don’t want to do that’” but that he supported a big relief package for people and businesses struggling to pay bills and rent.
He added that he did not support “bailing out a bunch of pension plans that were mismanaged,” likely a reference to aid to states and cities that many Republicans oppose. The state’s Republican members of Congress all oppose the current bill.
“I respect his point of view,” U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney said about the governor on MetroNews radio Friday morning.
The state GOP on Twitter has ridiculed Biden’s plan, highlighting its opposition to measures such as transit projects in California. Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Fox News she was “definitely a no vote” on the legislation because it contained too many provisions “extraneous to COVID.”
On raising the federal wage floor from $7.25 to $15, Justice said “it’s really, really hard to say one size fits all” across the nation, where the cost of living varies widely. “But to be able to make it on 7 or 8 dollars an hour, that’s really, really tough,” he added. “I am also smart enough to know some businesses that would rip apart and it would raise unemployment in some areas.”
Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin has said he also opposes raising the minimum wage through the legislation.
Statewide in West Virginia, 421 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 131,234, and one new death, for a total of 2,291.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,192), Berkeley (9,649), Boone (1,567), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,769), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,644), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,062), Greenbrier (2,419), Hampshire (1,522), Hancock (2,588), Hardy (1,264), Harrison (4,817), Jackson (1,664), Jefferson (3,607), Kanawha (12,029), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,219), Logan (2,686), Marion (3,655), Marshall (2,997), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,205), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,115), Monongalia (7,949), Monroe (945), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,619), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,528), Putnam (4,194), Raleigh (4,663), Randolph (2,383), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (701), Taylor (1,082), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,678), Wayne (2,604), Webster (311), Wetzel (1,078), Wirt (353), Wood (7,014) and Wyoming (1,738).
Cabell County reported 536 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 152.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear visited Louisville on Friday and urged Black Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beshear joined NAACP leaders to speak about the hesitancy among some in the Black community with getting the shot. The governor visited the NAACP’s west Louisville office. Several residents received the vaccine at the office from Norton Healthcare, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The governor’s office said Black Kentuckians only account for about 4.6% of those in the state who have been vaccinated.
“African Americans are infected with COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of white Americans and are twice as likely to die from the virus,” said Raoul Cunningham, president of the NAACP Louisville chapter.
Beshear said this week that the state now has about 410 vaccine centers.
Officials reported 1,180 new cases of the virus Friday. There were 30 newly reported deaths, for a total of 4,600 since the pandemic reached Kentucky about a year ago.
In Boyd County, seven new cases were reported, for a total of 4,539. There have been 61 deaths in the county related to the virus.
In Ohio, more than 1,900 new cases were reported, for a total of 964,380, and 58 new deaths, for a total of 17,183.