CHARLESTON — During his State of the State address Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he wants to invest in minority and disadvantaged communities.
While discussing his budget proposal, Justice specifically pointed to a request for $1 million made by Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, and Allen Letton, a technology consultant, for Marshall University to start a center for economic and community development in the African American communities of Appalachia.
“(With) the size and the magnitude of this compared to all that’s going on, surely we’ve got to step up in the African American community and try to help” he said. “What in the world is wrong with us to not step up?”
Hornbuckle, one of few minorities in the House, said the issue was near to his heart.
“A lot of people don’t know that at Marshall University we house the Office of Minority Public Health in the state,” he said. “That’s not just for minorities. It’s also for isolated communities, (like) the southern coalfields.”
The Minority Health Institute at Marshall has a mission to improve and protect the health and well-being of racial and ethnic minorities. The institute works statewide to bridge the health inequity gap for vulnerable populations based on their race, socio-economic status and geography.
The institute serves as a collaborative partner to community organizations, health care providers and government agencies to develop programs, policies and practices to eliminate health disparities.
Hornbuckle said the office is woefully underfunded and he wants to help.
“I’m hoping this year to be a champion for that,” he said, “because we have a lot of isolated communities that need government help with public health and also mental health.”
The Legislature has until midnight March 11 to pass a budget unless a special session is called.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
