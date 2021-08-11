CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave his strongest hint to date Wednesday that he may have to reverse course on his adamant refusal to reinstate public health measures such as mandatory face masks in indoor public spaces if COVID-19 delta variant cases continue to climb in the state.
Discussing county school system policies, including Kanawha County mandating masks for pre-K to fifth grade and Monongalia County mandating masks at all grade levels, Justice commented, “I’m trying to give a lot of leeway to our local officials, but if this thing continues the way it’s going you’ll just have to look for the fact that we will have to adjust, and we probably will have to end up moving in this direction.”
During Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing, Justice noted that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, with 4,625 active cases and 275 hospitalizations, with 114 in intensive care — the first time that number has been over 100 since Feb. 8.
“The delta variant still continues to raise an ugly, ugly head,” he said.
A number of states have reinstated mandatory indoor mask requirements in light of the delta variant surge, and on Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order making masks mandatory in public and private schools.
Conversely, Republican governors in Florida and Texas have banned mask mandates, as both states experience steep surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Justice officially lifted West Virginia’s mandatory face mask requirement June 20.
On Wednesday, Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said wearing a mask during the delta variant surge represents a “commitment to altruism.”
“I see wearing a mask not as a punitive measure,” he said. “I see it as an act of citizenship, civility, working as part of a greater whole.”
Throughout the COVID-19 briefings dating back to February 2020, Justice has had a habit of foreshadowing what actions he will take during his comments.
Also during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the department has updated the state COVID-19 dashboard to include new information, including tracking breakthrough cases, which he said the data shows make up a minuscule portion of total cases.
As of Wednesday, the department shows 2,302 breakthrough cases — cases of fully vaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19 — representing 0.26% of fully vaccinated state residents. That’s out of a total of 171,202 COVID-19 cases statewide.
Crouch said there have been 53 breakthrough deaths, amounting to 0.006% of those fully vaccinated. Through Wednesday, the state has had a total of 2,974 COVID-19 deaths.
Marsh said there has been confusion over whether breakthrough cases raise issues about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
Stressing that the delta variant is “much, much, much more able to infect people” than other COVID-19 variants, Marsh said fully vaccinated individuals have 25 times more protection against the virus than the unvaccinated.
While there have been instances where fully vaccinated individuals have contracted COVID-19, they almost always have mild to no symptoms, he said.
“They didn’t get sick. They didn’t go to the hospital. They didn’t go to the ICU. They didn’t die,” he said.
Locally, the average daily positivity rate for Cabell County, by week, as well as vaccination rates per week are posted online at https://cabellhealth.org/#dashboard.
Justice said he is considering launching a second vaccination incentive sweepstakes, possibly geared to the large numbers of younger people in the state who are not vaccinated.
Justice concluded a seven-week “Babydog” sweepstakes Tuesday, handing out more than $10 million in cash prizes, pickup trucks, firearms and other prizes.
On Monday, Justice declared the sweepstakes to be a success, saying, “I don’t know how in the world we could say anything but tremendous campaign, very, very successful.”
However, a graphic Justice displayed at Monday’s briefing to support his claim showed that monthly vaccination rates had actually declined after Justice announced the taxpayer-funded sweepstakes in late May.