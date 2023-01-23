The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice waves as he enters the House Chambers to give his State of the State speech Wednesday night.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% tax cut wasn’t on the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee’s agenda Monday, but the governor said in a news conference he remains hopeful the legislation will cross the finish line.

Justice said there’s a tradition in the Mountain State of dressing up pickup trucks, but he didn’t dress up his tax cut proposal.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

