CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice hosted a roundtable discussion on tax cuts Monday at the West Virginia Culture Center at the state Capitol in Charleston.
The headliners of the panel were Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform, and Stephen Moore, a conservative writer and former financial adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
The conversation, which did not include questions from the media or those in the audience, centered on two tax plans making their way through the West Virginia Legislature. Justice proposed a 50% reduction in the personal income tax over three years, a plan that advanced through the House of Delegates. The Senate advanced an alternative plan that includes a smaller income tax cut, along with personal property tax reductions.
Moore urged lawmakers to look at a more significant decrease in the personal income tax, saying it would be a “flashing billboard” for West Virginia.
“Cut the income tax as much as you can. And if you can get to zero, I will hold you on a chair, and I’ll carry you around the state of West Virginia, I'll be so excited,” Moore told Justice.
“We may be able to do that, but I want to see the day that you can hold me on a chair and carry me anywhere,” Justice replied.
Justice said the Senate plan includes many ways to save money for West Virginians, but he urged taking a hard look at a deeper personal income tax cut.
“We want to work with that. I mean, absolutely, we don't want to turn our noses up at anything," Justice said. "But at the end of the day, I know from the bottom of my heart, there is nothing — there’s nothing — that has the sex-appeal that your personal income tax has,” Justice said.
Norquist commended state leaders for the progress made in the recent discussion on tax cuts. As others have done during recent discussions, he pointed to the eight states that have no personal income tax as leaders in a “march” toward zero.
Norquist said there are also 11 states that have flat or single-rate taxes, while West Virginia is among those with graduated tax rates.
“There are about 10 states, and I include West Virginia in this, where the leadership has said we’re going towards zero,” Norquist said.
States that have been successful in reducing the personal income tax have often done so using triggers — when revenue comes in above a planned level, the increase goes into reducing the income tax permanently, Norquist said.
“That is how North Carolina has taken their income tax rate down dramatically over the last 12 years,” Norquist said.
Norquist added that Arizona, Iowa and Kentucky are phasing down income tax rates. West Virginia should join that march and advertise it, he said.
“This is a march to zero. There are a number of states doing it. West Virginia can be in the lead, acting this year," he said. "And I just urge you to look towards flat-rate, look towards zero. And make it clear that’s where you’re going, over time, so that people making investments, deciding to move here, deciding to stay, know that’s what’s coming."
Norquist said Ohio is considering a single tax rate, which has sparked conversations in Indiana. Moore agreed that when states begin to reduce their personal income tax, their neighbors often follow suit.
“You don’t want to be an income-tax sandwich,” Moore said.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said that while it's an exciting time to be able to offer money back to taxpayers, the process should allow for the state to continue investing in economic development and infrastructure. West Virginia is sitting on an estimated $1.8 billion budget surplus.
“We want to be sure that we don’t lose focus on how we got here. We got here to a surplus situation, an historic surplus situation, by making prudent decisions, by making sure that we were making investment where we truly needed to make investment,” Hanshaw said Monday.
The Senate offered a $600 million plan to reduce the income tax by 15% and included triggers that would reduce the rate to zero over time, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said. Under Senate Bill 424, any year the state's sales tax collections increase by 105% or more, it would trigger a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the personal income tax, he said.
“By phasing it in and having those triggers in the sales tax, we believe in the Senate that it puts it in place in such a way that is prudent. We don’t want to ask for any future governors or legislatures to have to come back,” Blair said.
The plan also proposes a 100% rebate on the personal property tax on automobiles, as well as a 50% rebate on equipment, machinery and inventory taxes, which lawmakers say will benefit small businesses, Blair said. That reduction was not applied to the corporate net tax, he said.
“We’re looking at how to thread the needle and being able to make it so it works for everybody,” Blair said.