The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

52687628243_996a7e0f9e_o.jpg

Gov. Jim Justice holds tax reform roundtable with Grover Norquist and Stephen Moore on Monday.

 Courtesy of the WV Governor's Office

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice hosted a roundtable discussion on tax cuts Monday at the West Virginia Culture Center at the state Capitol in Charleston.

The headliners of the panel were Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform, and Stephen Moore, a conservative writer and former financial adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.