CHARLESTON — After briefly and abruptly leaving his own news conference Wednesday to take a call from President Donald Trump, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ended the briefing by inviting any presidents to come to the state, with the exception of Barack Obama.
The news conference was Justice’s regularly scheduled daily briefing on COVID-19 in West Virginia. While some news was given regarding the virus — 78 people have now died, mass testing is ongoing at the state’s prisons and jails, and out-of-staters will soon be welcome at state camping grounds, forests and parks — much time was spent discussing the relationship between Justice and Trump.
“I wanted him to know just how welcome he is in West Virginia,” Justice said, referring to Trump. “And any president, you know, we should absolutely welcome all but — well, maybe not Barack Obama. Nevertheless, we’ll welcome any president.”
The statement came as Justice was explaining the benefits of his close relationship with the president, telling West Virginians they should be proud that Trump knows where they are and will listen to what they need.
Obama is the first and only black president in United States history, and Justice’s comment came as protests demanding racial equality and justice are unfolding across the nation and around the world.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Justice clarified his comment, saying it was made “in jest” and was referring to “the Obama administration’s ‘war on coal.’”
Justice alleges that the Obama administration, from 2008-16, had a “specific strategy to destroy (West Virginia’s) coal industry.”
For years, the “war on coal” has been a rallying cry in West Virginia and other coal-producing states; however, it’s hard to prove.
Demand for coal has organically declined over the past decade as the natural gas industry — an often more affordable alternative to coal — has grown. There is physically less coal available that can be safely accessed in places like southern West Virginia, as it’s a nonrenewable energy.
The decline of coal cannot be tied to one politician — over the past two years, several large coal companies, like Murray Energy, Blackjewell LLC and Revelation Energy LLC, have filed for bankruptcy, taking hundreds of coal mining jobs off the market.
Obama has never had wide support in West Virginia, even among Democrats. He lost the 2008 West Virginia Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton, and in the 2012 primary Keith Judd, a felon, took 40% of the votes.
“I want to love everybody, and by that, I mean everybody, including President Obama,” Justice said in his statement. “But at the end of the day, what happened to West Virginia during his time in the Oval Office will take us decades and decades to recover from, if ever.”
Justice said the call he took from Trump during Wednesday’s presser was about a lot of things, some he couldn’t talk about. Justice was gone on the call for roughly 5 minutes. Specifically, Justice said, he and the president discussed the ongoing protests across the country, as well as the pandemic; however, there were not many details given on the talk.
On Tuesday, WSAZ-TV reported that Justice had pitched the idea of bringing the national GOP Convention to West Virginia. The convention was initially going to be held in August in Charlotte, North Carolina, but leaders there pulled out, citing concerns over a mass gathering while the coronavirus is still spreading.
At Wednesday’s presser, Justice said having the convention in West Virginia was “a long shot” and that Trump informed him they will probably take a different route.