CHARLESTON — Dr. Matthew Christiansen, the current director of the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Drug Control Policy, has been named the state’s health officer and commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health.
Christiansen's appointment is effective immediately.
“Dr. Christiansen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this critical position,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, interim cabinet secretary of the state health department, said in a news release Wednesday. “As a physician, he understands the many facets and challenges of public health in West Virginia, and is well positioned to advance the safety and health of residents."
Gov. Jim Justice announced Christiansen’s appointment during a virtual briefing Wednesday morning.
Justice appointed Christiansen the state’s drug czar in October 2020. In addition, Christiansen is an associate professor and practices primary care and addiction medicine in the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Department of Family and Community Health.
Christiansen earned his medical degree and master of public health degree from Marshall University.
“I am greatly honored to serve West Virginia in this capacity,” Christiansen said in the release. “I look forward to implementing a continued vision for improved health for all residents of this great state.”
Christiansen replaces former state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, who announced in October she would step down. Amjad has served in an advisory capacity since then, according to the release from the DHHR.
Rachel Thaxton, assistant director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, and Christina Mullins, deputy secretary of mental health and substance use disorders, will handle administrative functions of the office while a search for a permanent director is conducted, the release says.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.