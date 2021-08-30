CHARLESTON — With state COVID-19 cases increasing at a national worst 252% over the past two weeks, and with COVID-19 hospitalizations on pace to break the prior pandemic record as early as next week, Gov. Jim Justice continued Monday to decline to take statewide action.
“I’m not convinced whatsoever at this point in time to do any mandates,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday.
Justice made the comment while also noting that the current surge is dire, opening his briefing by stating, “We have a lot, lot, lot to look at, and be concerned about.”
That includes 16,372 active cases of COVID-19, up from 5,949 cases two weeks ago; 3,074 deaths, with 96 deaths in the past two weeks; and 640 hospitalizations, with 181 in intensive care units. Two weeks ago, 324 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 110 in the ICU.
Justice said 82% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
“There is no path out of this other than to be vaccinated,” he declared.
However, Justice said the state administered just 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Aug. 25, adding, “It’s not enough.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard, COVID-19 vaccinations reached a daily low for the month of August on Sunday, with 252 doses administered. At its peak in early March, the state was administering more than 20,000 doses a day.
West Virginia has dropped to 47th in the nation in percentage of population that is fully vaccinated, at 39.62%, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Justice on Monday continued to rule out any state public health mandates to address the COVID-19 surge, including mandating face masks in indoor public settings or requiring unvaccinated eligible persons to get their shots, again noting mandates would be politically divisive.
“I am trying with all that’s in me to not do anything that will create more division,” he said.
Justice continued to advocate for local decision-making on COVID-19 mandates, though conceded it has created a hodge-podge of policies, with some school systems wavering back and forth on mask mandates.
“At times, nobody wants to make a decision, and would love to see a decision come from the governor, but one size does not fit all,” Justice said.
Conversely, Justice said he is not inclined to call the Legislature into special session to take up bills that would make mask or vaccination mandates illegal, as some conservative legislators are calling for. He was noncommittal as to whether he would veto such bills if the Legislature called itself into session to pass them.
Justice also gave himself high marks Monday for his handling of the pandemic to date.
“I’ve tried with all in me to lead us through this thing. I’m proud of the job I’ve done,” he said. “I think I’m pushing the right buttons, and I think I’m skating the razor blade as best you could possibly do it now.”
A New York Times report Monday placed West Virginia’s 242% increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days as the highest in the U.S. and its territories, ahead of Guam, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, was unable to participate in Monday’s briefing over what was described as a technical glitch.
Also during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday:
- James Hoyer, director of the state interagency task force, said the state is working with state hospitals to address the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, noting that some hospitals are reducing elective procedures to keep bed space open.
During the briefing, Hoyer provided the updated figures on hospitalizations and ICU patients, and said the current spike in hospitalizations is occurring at a much steeper pace than the prior pandemic surge, when hospitalizations peaked at 818 on Jan. 5.
With hospitalizations increasing 143% in the past week, the state is on pace to break that record next week.
- DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the dashboard has undergone a number of improvements, including adding a tab for breakthrough cases, those instances when fully vaccinated individuals have contracted COVID-19.
According to the dashboard, the state has had 5,056 breakthrough cases, meaning that 0.55% of fully vaccinated West Virginians have contracted COVID-19, and there have been 69 breakthrough deaths, or 0.008% of those fully vaccinated.
- Justice announced a new program to award $150 school vouchers to state “grandfamilies” -- families where grandparents are raising grandchildren -- if the grandparents and eligible grandchildren age 12 or older have been vaccinated.
Currently, about 19,000 children in the state are being raised by grandparents, he said.